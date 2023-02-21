Watch the new Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day 2023 here

The Pokémon Company streamed a new Pokémon Presents showcase — the Pokémon equivalent of a Nintendo Direct — on Monday, Feb. 27, the annual celebration otherwise known as Pokémon Day.

More than 20 minutes of piping-hot Pokémon news was revealed, including new two-part DLC expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the revival of the long-awaited Pokémon Sleep app, and a new Pokémon stop-motion animated series at Netflix, Pokémon Concierge.

Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day 2023 can be rewatched on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. A replay of Monday’s Pokémon Presents event is embedded above.

If you just want the news, here’s everything else announced at Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day 2023, including updates for ongoing games like Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Cafe Remix, and Pokémon Go.