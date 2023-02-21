 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon

Watch the new Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day 2023 here

Get ready for lots of Pokémon news

By Michael McWhertor Updated
/ new

The Pokémon Company streamed a new Pokémon Presents showcase — the Pokémon equivalent of a Nintendo Direct — on Monday, Feb. 27, the annual celebration otherwise known as Pokémon Day.

More than 20 minutes of piping-hot Pokémon news was revealed, including new two-part DLC expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the revival of the long-awaited Pokémon Sleep app, and a new Pokémon stop-motion animated series at Netflix, Pokémon Concierge.

Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day 2023 can be rewatched on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. A replay of Monday’s Pokémon Presents event is embedded above.

If you just want the news, here’s everything else announced at Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day 2023, including updates for ongoing games like Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Cafe Remix, and Pokémon Go.

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer brings the fight to the surface of Mandalore

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Shrek reportedly alive in the new Puss in Boots movie

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting 5 new Pokémon, including 2 legendaries

By Ana Diaz
/ new

The Outer Worlds is getting a PS5, Xbox Series X upgrade 

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Pokémon Sleep wakes up, will be released this summer

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Everything announced at February’s Pokémon Presents

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon