Two more Pokémon Squishmallows announced: Snorlax and Togepi

The Pokémon Company and toymaker Jazwares have announced the second wave of Pokémon Squishmallows, joining the Pikachu and Gengar plushies. Generation one Pokémon Snorlax and Togepi are the next two pocket monsters to get turned into Squishmallows. They were both introduced in a cute Instagram video published Monday: Pikachu FaceTiming Gengar, each of them introducing the new crew.

We’ve reached out to Jazwares for more information, including when and where Snorlax and Togepi will be available. Both are likely to be released at the official Pokémon Center store; a leak of the two Squishmallows included a preview of the backside, which has the official Pokémon Center badge. But, like Pikachu and Gengar, they’re likely to be released at retailers like Target and Walmart, too.

For Pikachu and Gengar, a limited run at the Pokémon Center came first before a wider retail release a few months later, in early February. Because of high demand, though, it’s hard to buy these online — they sell out instantly. The 10-inch Pikachu and Gengar Squishmallows can be found in Walmart stores, however, where they’re more readily available than the 20-inch Pikachu and Gengar Squishmallows at Target. For Target, your best bet is to search for availability in your area and head in immediately, or purchase for pick-up.

Prices range from around $15 for the 10-inch Squishmallows up to $45 for the 20-inch ones. There are a few sizes available in between, including the 12-inch Squishmallows from The Pokémon Center.

The big problem seems to be scalpers, who snatch these toys up to resell at high prices.