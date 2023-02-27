Everything announced at February’s Pokémon Presents

Today is Feb. 27, also known as Pokémon Day 2023 — and that means The Pokémon Company put together a slew of announcements about upcoming games and updates to existing titles.

In a 25-minute Pokémon Presents livestream, fans heard news about updates for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a long-awaited news blast about Pokémon Sleep, and an upcoming Netflix series called Pokémon Concierge.

The Pokémon World Championships

The livestream kicked off with an announcement about the Pokémon World Championships, which will be held in Japan for the first time ever. From Aug. 11-13 at the Pacifico Yokohama, gamers will compete in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon trading card game, and Pokémon Unite. The event will also air as a live broadcast for fans who cannot attend in person.

Pokémon trading card game classic

The Pokémon Company is re-releasing the original Pokémon trading card game — that is to say, the original lineup of cards — in a deluxe package designed to be an all-in-one way to play the TCG. Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic is expected to launch in late 2023. Pricing was not announced. More information will be revealed about this release at the Pokémon Championships.

Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge

Netflix and The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Concierge, a new original series to be released on the streaming service. Using stop-motion animation, this series will expand on the Pokémon universe. The show takes place at a Pokémon resort and follows the story of a concierge named Haru and the many Pokémon that visit as guests. A very brief trailer depicted a Psyduck walking slowly along a beach.

Pokémon Unite

The legendary Pokémon Zacian is joining Pokémon Unite. Fans may recall this Pokémon is a dog with a sword in its mouth. Also, to celebrate Pokémon Day, Pokémon Unite is distributing a special item. Use the code “POKEMONDAY” to unlock it.

Pokémon Cafe Remix

Pokémon Cafe Remix is adding Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. The game is also celebrating Pokémon Day by giving away an in-game outfit for chef Greninja.

Pokémon Sleep

The long-awaited Pokémon Sleep got a full-length trailer. A little like an alarm clock crossed with Pokémon Go, it’s a mobile game that rewards you for getting a good night’s sleep. The app measures, records, and analyzes your sleep; Pokémon who tend to sleep in the same way that you do will show up in your game. The game thereby encourages you to “research” the sleep styles of various Pokémon.

The livestream also re-introduced the Pokémon Plus Plus accessory, which can be used with Pokémon Go and with Pokémon Sleep. It’s a small, Poké Ball-shaped device that you can leave on your pillow at night (to aid you in Pokémon Sleep), or carry in a bag during the day to catch Pokémon automatically in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet updates

New Paradox Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Walking Wake, which is a shiny bull-like Pokémon, will appear in Scarlet. A Pokémon named Iron Leaves, which looks like a deer, will be in Pokémon Violet.

Later today, an update will roll out for Pokémon Go players that allows them to connect their game to Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon Company also announced that Pokémon Home support for Scarlet and Violet is coming out in early 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

The livestream’s final trailer was for an upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Part 1 of the DLC, called “The Teal Mask,” will be released in fall 2023. Part 2, “The Indigo Disk,” will come out in winter 2023.

In Part 1, players will visit the land of Kitakami as part of a school trip. In the second part of the DLC, players will be exchange students at Blueberry Academy. Legendary Pokémon called Ogrepon and Terapagos will be introduced in this DLC. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be available to pre-order in the Nintendo eShop later today.