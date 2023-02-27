A chill stop-motion Pokémon anime is coming to Netflix

Netflix and The Pokémon Company are partnering up for a brand-new series called Pokémon Concierge. The new show, which will premiere in 2023, will tap into a different side of the Pokémon universe, and shift away from the battling and catching of it all. Pokémon Concierge comes from Dwarf Studios, the animation studio behind Netflix’s stop-motion anime Rilakkuma and Kaoru — so expect that same sort of soft cuteness in this new series.

Pokémon Concierge follows a concierge named Haru who works at the Pokémon resort. This is, as the name implies, a resort that caters to Pokémon. Haru will encounter many Pokémon guests and help them with their resort stays. The brief teaser shows a little Psyduck waddling across a beach. If this show is anything like Rilakkuma and Kaoru, it’ll be a chill and absolutely adorable slice-of-life.

“We have a group of experts here in Japan who are passionate about finding and developing original stories here in Japan that will excite audiences all over the world,” said Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s vice president of content, Asia Pacific (excluding India). “And we are dedicated to adapting fan-favorite stories and manga into extraordinary shows.”

There is no release date currently set for Pokémon Concierge, but Kim promised that fans would see the show this year. As for additional Pokemon shows, nothing new was revealed during the Pokémon Presents presentation, but as of last year, a new live-action Pokémon series was also in the work at the streamer. Check out the poster for The Pokémon Concierge below: