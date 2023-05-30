Pokémon’s next Squishmallows include Piplup, Pikachu

The Pokémon Squishmallows lineup will soon expand with two (semi-) new additions to the squeezable brand of plush toys: Piplup, the Penguin Pokémon, and a winking, open-mouthed variant of Pikachu, the Mouse Pokémon. Those two pocket monsters will join the previously released Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, and Togepi Squishmallows at an unannounced date.

The official Squishmallows account tweeted the reveal of Piplup and winking Pikachu on Tuesday, but did not provide specifics about when and where Pokémon fans will be able to get the new plush toys. The 12-inch Snorlax and Togepi Squishmallows were released via the Pokémon Center website in April, and quickly sold out. (Squishmallows — including of the Pokémon variety — come in a variety of sizes and are sold at various online and brick-and-mortar retailers. The Pokémon ones are often difficult to find.)

Polygon has reached out to Jazwares, the maker of Squishmallows, for details on Piplup and winking Pikachu, and will update when the company responds.

Pokémon Squishmallows launched in November 2022, with the arrival of Pikachu and Gengar, after making their widely publicized debut at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. Fortunately for the Squishmallows folks, The Pokémon Company has roughly 1,000 more Pokémon at the ready to be turned into squishy, huggable, round boy form.