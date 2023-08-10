We have some questions about this Wiglett plush

I’m no marine biologist, but this Wiglett plush sure looks like it came from the scientific subfamily Heterocongrinae.

Oh wait, the plush reminded you of something else? Interesting. I was thinking about the scientific grouping of eels that live in burrows and poke their heads up from the ground, but to each their own.

The Pokémon Company just released a new line of plushies inspired by the Paldea region that includes Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Among the new toys is Wiglett, a Pokémon whose design is inspired by a garden eel. Conceptually, it’s very similar to Diglett, except the newer Wiglett is a water-type. Wiglett sports a unique shape that pairs an elongated and curved head with a rock-hard base. In the game, it, you know, wiggles around. In plush form, it really looks like... it might do something else.

Grid View Image: The Pokémon Company

Image: The Pokémon Company

Image: The Pokémon Company

Image: The Pokémon Company

As we all know with plushies, size matters, so The Pokémon Company graciously included an image so we could see it to scale. The product page puts measurements at just over 10 inches in length, and says that this Wiglett “is ready to stand tall as part of your plush collection, perched on your couch, coffee table, or bookshelf.”

If you’re thinking you want a chance to see this bad boy shine, well the plush is available for purchase now at the Pokémon Center website for $24.99.