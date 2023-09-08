 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon

A Pokémon collab shows Hatsune Miku was always meant to be a trainer

I’m starting a petition to make Hatsune Miku the champion of the next Pokémon League

By Ana Diaz
Image:
Ana Diaz (she/her) is a culture writer at Polygon, covering internet culture, fandom, and video games. Her work has previously appeared at NPR, Wired, and The Verge.

An absolute icon has come to Pokémon. The Pokémon Company announced a new collaboration with Hatsune Miku on Monday. Called “Project Voltage,” the partnership includes art and music inspired by the singer and Pokémon franchise. Now that we’ve gotten to see some of the art, it shows that Hatsune Miku was always ready for battle.

The collaboration started on Monday. Each day since, The Pokémon Company releases artwork of Hatsune Miku imagining her as a different type of trainer. The art will cover all 18 types and will be drawn by six artists. Monday kicked off the program with art of Miku dressed as a psychic type trainer. She’s pictured with Meloetta, the melody Pokémon, which forms a perfect match for the singer.

You can view the art in the gallery below. I personally love to see how each artist adapts her iconic look of twin pigtails to match each element.

  • Image: Megumi Mizutani/The Pokémon Company
  • Image: Megumi Mizutani/The Pokémon Company
  • Image: Kannu/The Pokémon Company
  • Image: Megumi Mizutani/The Pokémon Company
  • Image: Take/The Pokémon Company

In addition to the art shown here, you can also view more character art of the special versions of Hatsune Miku.

  • Image: Kannu/The Pokémon Company
  • Image: Kannu/The Pokémon Company
  • Image: Megumi Mizutani/The Pokémon Company
  • Image: Megumi Mizutani/The Pokémon Company
  • Image: Take/The Pokémon Company
  • Image: Megumi Mizutani/The Pokémon Company

For those unfamiliar, Hatsune Miku is a Vocaloid. The software to generate her voice was released by the Japanese company Crypton Future Media in 2007. The company needed a mascot to market the software, and that’s how Hatsune Miku was created. Fast forward over a decade and Hatsune Miku has gone on to garner a larger worldwide appeal. The character regularly hosts concerts via her digital avatar, has several associated video games, and was slated to perform at Coachella in 2020.

Now we get to see her as a Pokémon trainer, and I have to say, I’m dying to challenge her to a battle.

