Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC embraces the ultimate technology: a selfie stick

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC has added a piece of technology advanced enough to bring every uncle or dad on vacation joy. Now, the game features a selfie stick that makes it easier to take photos with your Pokémon. The addition, along with other new photo options, brings subtle but much-appreciated changes to capturing memorable scenes in the game.

Similar to the Rotom-themed phone, the selfie stick is called a Roto-Stick. It’s unlocked automatically early in the DLC main quest. The new item allows you to take images from a new angle and from slightly further away. Now, instead of being pushed to the side, you can center your trainer in the middle and take flicks with a more top-down angel. It makes it easier to take photos with a released Pokémon in the Let’s Go! feature, or during a picnic.

The Teal Mask also tweaks how photo mode works. Now, you can play music to make your Pokémon do different emotes, or get them to stop moving altogether. That way, even if you want to take a zoomed-in selfie, it’s not so hard to capture Pokémon in the frame of the camera. On top of that, we get new emotes for the trainer, as well. Overall, it’s not as robust as some other game photo modes, but it does make it easier to wrangle your energetic Pokémon into a coherent and super adorable image.