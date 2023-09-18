This Scarlet and Violet DLC side quest nets you 2 rare Pokémon

When you’re roaming around Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, you might be wondering why you aren’t spotting Bloodmoon Ursaluna, one of the new Pokémon iterations in the Kitakami region. The reason is because Bloodmoon Ursaluna is gated behind a side quest that’s easy to miss or deprioritize.

Once you arrive in Kitakami, head west from the community center. There’s a woman named Perrin standing next to a Hisuian Growlithe, holding a camera. (If you played Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you may recognize a bit of Diamond Clan’s Adaman in her; they may be related!) She’ll ask you to register 150 Pokémon in your Kitakami Pokédex. If you’re looking to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna as fast as possible, however, you’ll want to prioritize catching Pokémon.

One hundred Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex are found in the Paldean region, too, so that leaves 50 Pokémon to catch — if you’ve filled your Paldea ’dex, you’ll need to find more. Once you register 150 Kitakami Pokémon, head back to Perrin. She’ll ask you to battle, then to meet her in the Timeless Woods. You’ll take some pictures and then head off to find Bloodmoon Ursaluna, and that’s when you can catch it.

Plus, there’s a bonus! Head back to Perrin after you’ve finished it all, and she’ll give you a super cute Hisuian Growlithe.

If you’re having any trouble with Perrin’s side quest — whether it’s in catching 150 Pokémon or battling Bloodmoon Ursaluna — head over to Polygon’s guide for assistance.