Pokémon’s new live-action trailer is a little too relatable

The new Pokémon drama won’t look anything like the existing games or anime — instead, it’s taking Pokémon into live-action. The upcoming TV show, which translates to Cram Adventures Into a Pocket and is more casually called Pokétsume, got a new trailer on Thursday, showing a bit of what viewers can expect.
The drama stars Japanese actress Nanase Nishino, who plays Madoka Akagi, a new grad who starts an advertising job in a new city. The Pokétsume trailer shows Akagi struggling to adapt to the new life, until she gets a care package from her mother, who sends over Pokémon Red and a yellow Game Boy Pocket. Akagi boots up Pokémon for the first time in decades, and it looks like her nostalgia for the game is somewhat of a coping mechanism (there’s a scene where she appears to take on a digital version of her boss in a battle), but, crucially, it’s also a positive force in her life, connecting her with others.
#ポケットに冒険をつめこんで— 西野七瀬主演 ドラマ「ポケつめ」【テレビ東京公式】 (@poketsume) October 5, 2023
10/19(木) 深夜24:30〜 出発
1️⃣大ボリューム‼️
100秒トレーラー解禁
2️⃣各登場人物の元になった
#ポケモン も解禁！ #ポケつめ #西野七瀬 #笠松将 #長谷川朝晴 #平野綾 #世古口凌 #渡邉斗翔 #塚地武雅 #内田理央 #佐藤江梨子 #柳葉敏郎 pic.twitter.com/5AGezgzTsm
No Pokémon show up in the new trailer, so don’t expect the show to look much like Detective Pikachu. Still, Pokétsume looks to be a playful take on Pokémon, celebrating the way the Pokémon has impacted its fans’ lives. The show is expected to debut in Japan on Oct. 19, and there’s no indication it’ll get a global release.
