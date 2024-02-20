Pokémon Presents coming next week for Pokémon Day

The Pokémon Company’s next Pokémon Presents broadcast is scheduled for Feb. 27 in celebration of Pokémon Day, which marks the date of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green’s Japanese release in 1996. The Pokémon Company announced the broadcast on Tuesday morning via its social media channels. Pokémon Presents will go live at 9 a.m. EST on Feb. 27. The Pokémon Company hasn’t said what it’ll share, or how long the event will run — just to expect the “latest news and updates from the world of Pokémon.”

Without much to go on, Pokémon fans are looking to the Pokémon Company’s YouTube short for answers. The video uses music from Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver, per the YouTube account, and people are speculating that new remakes could be in the works.

With Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet wrapped up, it’s also possible that the Pokémon Company will introduce its next new game. There are plenty of existing Pokémon projects that could use updates or new content, too. At last year’s event, for instance, the Pokémon Company revealed Pokémon Concierge (which has new episodes in the works, according to the Pokémon Company), Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, a Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic set, and Pokémon Sleep, among several other announcements.