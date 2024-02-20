 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Presents coming next week for Pokémon Day

‘The latest news and updates from the world of Pokémon’

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
Surfing in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Image: The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

The Pokémon Company’s next Pokémon Presents broadcast is scheduled for Feb. 27 in celebration of Pokémon Day, which marks the date of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green’s Japanese release in 1996. The Pokémon Company announced the broadcast on Tuesday morning via its social media channels. Pokémon Presents will go live at 9 a.m. EST on Feb. 27. The Pokémon Company hasn’t said what it’ll share, or how long the event will run — just to expect the “latest news and updates from the world of Pokémon.”

Without much to go on, Pokémon fans are looking to the Pokémon Company’s YouTube short for answers. The video uses music from Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver, per the YouTube account, and people are speculating that new remakes could be in the works.

With Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet wrapped up, it’s also possible that the Pokémon Company will introduce its next new game. There are plenty of existing Pokémon projects that could use updates or new content, too. At last year’s event, for instance, the Pokémon Company revealed Pokémon Concierge (which has new episodes in the works, according to the Pokémon Company), Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, a Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic set, and Pokémon Sleep, among several other announcements.

Next Up In Pokémon

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

You can play Rock, Paper, Scissors in Helldivers 2

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Bluey’s coming to Game Pass

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Princess Peach: Showtime! finally lets Peach be the star again in a charming, simple adventure

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

New Nintendo Direct coming on Feb. 21

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Rick’s Walking Dead spinoff, Netflix’s live-action Avatar, and more new TV this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Helldivers 2 has more than doubled its Steam audience in a week

By Oli Welsh
/ new