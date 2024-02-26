 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Pokémon Presents on Pokémon Day

Let’s celebrate Pokémon!

By Nicole Carpenter
Pikachu in front of a banner that says “Pokémon Presents” Image: The Pokémon Company
Feb. 27 marks the anniversary of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green’s 1996 release date in Japan, and to celebrate, the Pokémon Company is broadcasting its next Pokémon Presents. What’s next in the world of Pokémon? Let’s find out.

When is Pokémon Presents 2024?

The broadcast is tomorrow, Feb. 27, and it’s scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EST. You can watch it here, on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

The broadcast is on Pokémon Day, which is always an exciting day for Pokémon fans, with expectations always high as to what’s going to be announced. Usually, the broadcasts include lots of updates and announcements for smaller Pokémon games, but they’re headlined by one major thing: Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield in 2019, Pokémon Legends: Arceus in 2021, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet in 2022, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC in 2023.

Are we getting a new Pokémon game?

What’s coming this year? The Pokémon Company hasn’t provided any hints as to what will be revealed, but fans are looking forward to hearing about the next big Pokémon game, whether that’s a new take on the Let’s Go series or a spinoff like Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The big speculation in 2024 is that the Pokémon Company could take fans back to Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver’s Johto region or Pokémon Black and Pokémon White’s Unova region.

Beyond the world of games, Pokémon Day is also a time when the Pokémon Company may discuss its shows and movies. In 2014, the Pokémon Company announced the Netflix show Pokémon Concierge, of which new episodes are currently in production.

