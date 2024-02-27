Everything announced during Pokémon Day 2024’s Pokémon Presents

It’s Pokémon Day, the annual celebration of everything Pokémon that’s timed to the original launch of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in Japan on Feb. 27, 1996. The Pokémon Company started celebrating the 1996 release date officially in 2016 and has hosted events every year since, making Feb. 27 one of the more important days on the Pokémon fan calendar. Typically, we get a Pokémon Presents broadcast on Pokémon Day, and this year is no different: Pokémon Presents debuted at 9 a.m. EST and showed off a whole new era of Pokémon.

As usual, there were lots of smaller announcements and updates to Pokémon’s live service games like Pokémon Unite and Pokémon Café Mix, alongside news about other adaptations of the franchise. But Pokémon Day, once again, did not disappoint with its big announcements, too.

Don’t worry if you missed the broadcast — there’s still time to celebrate. Here’s everything announced during The Pokémon Company 2024’s Pokémon Presents.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Pokémon Legends: Z-A, developed by Game Freak, is pretty mysterious. The footage shown doesn’t give a ton away on what to expect, except that it’s set in Lumiose City. The short clip kicked off with a document that teased the “urban redevelopment plan” for the city, which is from the Kalos region where Pokémon X and Pokémon Y games are set. We can glean some knowledge knowing it’s a Pokémon Legends game, like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which took players into the past Sinnoh region.

Here’s how The Pokémon Company described the “ambitious” game on its website.

A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon. Please look forward to seeing it for yourself.​​

The Pokémon Company said it’ll be released worldwide in 2025.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

The Pokémon Company is also debuting a new app that’s all about collecting and trading Pokémon cards. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket lets you battle, too, but it looks like the core feature is swiping open lots of packs of Pokémon cards. You’ll be able to open two packs per day for free, which signals that this app will have microtransactions.

Here’s how The Pokémon Company describes it:

In Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, players will be able to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards showcasing special visual effects unique to this digital adaptation of the Pokémon TCG. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket introduces “immersive cards,” which give players the experience of leaping into the world of the card’s illustration, providing a whole new way to enjoy the Pokémon TCG. Players will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost, including cards with nostalgic illustrations as well as new cards found only in the app. In addition, players will be able to engage in quick battles featuring streamlined rules based on the classic Pokémon TCG battle system.

Creatures Inc. (which makes physical Pokémon cards) is developing the game in collaboration with The Pokémon Company. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is set to arrive in 2024.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battles

Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard will all be featured in Tera Raid Battles for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The “A Mighty Venusaur” event will run from Feb. 28 to March 5; “A Mighty Blastoise” will run from March 6 to March 12; and “A Mighty Charizard” from March 13 to March 17.

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is getting an update centered on Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Pikachu wearing the Captain Pikachu hat. (Captain Pikachu will also know a new move, Volt Tackle.) Alongside Captain Pikachu, Ceruledge, Charcadet, and Armarouge are all coming to the game. Liko and Roy will also show up, too.

The event runs from March 5 to March 11.

Pokémon Sleep

Raikou will join Pokémon Sleep in March 2024.

Pokémon Masters Ex

Pokémon Masters Ex is celebrating its 4.5-year anniversary with a new event adding Geeta and Glimmora to the game. It starts on Feb. 28. Silver and Tyranitar will appear on March 1, along with Sygna Suit Gladion and Magearna. The game is also getting a photo creator.

Pokémon Cafe Remix

Gimmighoul is joining Pokémon Cafe Remix with his own special coins.

Pokémon Unite

Miraidon, Falinks, and Ceruledge will all join Pokémon Unite.