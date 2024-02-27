Pokémon is getting a whole new way to collect cards virtually

The Pokémon Company and Creatures Inc. have revealed a new game dedicated to the collection of virtual trading cards. It’s called Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, and it’s a mobile game coming out sometime in 2024. Developers revealed the new title as part of the Pokémon Presents stream on Tuesday.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is being developed by the Pokémon Company, Creatures Inc., and DeNA, the developers of Pokémon Masters EX. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will be released for iOS and Android mobile devices as a “free-to-start” app, a release said.

According to the release, the developers aim to reimagine the experience of collecting Pokémon cards with an “innovative digital format.” The first look showed a snazzy animation on a phone screen as a person opened several packs of cards in the app. This game will also contain a new feature called “immersive cards,” which are virtual collectibles that will allow players to explore the scenes shown in certain card art. To demonstrate this, the trailer showed a video of a person zooming in to look at details in a forest depicted in a Pikachu card.

The game also appears to have ways to play with the cards you collect. It showed people trading cards and a new way to play the competitive TCG game. Yuji Kitano, president and CEO of Creatures Inc., said in the stream that Pocket will allow players to compete with “new streamlined game rules” based on the existing battle system so players can do a quick battle during the day.

If you want to read more about all the other Pokémon Presents news, Polygon has got you covered. We have rounded up all the major reveals, including the mysterious reveal of a new Pokémon video game, Pokémon Legends: Z-A.