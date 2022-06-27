 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raft Varuna Point note location guide

Where to find every note in Varuna Point

A full pages of notes on Varuna Point in Raft Image: Redbeet Interactive/Axolot Games via Polygon

Varuna Point is the sixth story island in Raft and there are many narrative notes hidden around the area. Our Raft Varuna Point note location guide explains where to find each note to learn more about the area.

We also describe the first line of each note so you can figure out what you’re missing. If you’re having a hard time finding a note, make sure to scan the room for glowing objects, as notes will have a bit of a yellow-ish sheen to them.

Varuna Point has 7 notes, which you can see the locations of below.

Varuna Point note #1 (“Varuna Point has all ...”) location

A note on an anchor in Raft Image: Redbeet Interactive/Axolot Games via Polygon

The first note is on a weight underwater, right past the glowing jellyfish. These jellyfish will be covering an opening into the building underwater, but will move when the light shines on them.

Varuna Point note #2 (“I heard them talking about me ...”) location

A note on a table underwater next to a lightbulb Image: Redbeet Interactive/Axolot Games via Polygon

The second note is past the first one. Head up the elevator shaft and into the backmost room to find it on a table next to a spotlight part.

Varuna Point note #3 (“We don’t work on ...”) location

A note sits on a box around tons of rubble Image: Redbeet Interactive/Axolot Games via Polygon

This note is on a box with some rubble on it, found shortly after entering the tunnel originally blocked by jellyfish. It’s right before the Grabber’s traps and spikes.

Varuna Point note #4 (“When people come by ...”) location

A note on a crate next to a blueprint in Raft Image: Redbeet Interactive/Axolot Games via Polygon

This note is at the top of the crane on a crate next to a blueprint for an electric grill.

Varuna Point note #5 (“A man talking to dolls ...”) location

A note on on a metal scrap piece near a small crane Image: Redbeet Interactive/Axolot Games via Polygon

This note is on the parkour (or jump puzzle) side of Varuna Point, above the water. It’s sitting on a piece of metal by a smaller crane machine.

Varuna Point note #6 (“I would be bored ...”) location

A note on a table behind a key Image: Redbeet Interactive/Axolot Games via Polygon

This note is at the end of the spiked path and behind the Motherlode Key.

Varuna Point note #7 (Temperance code) location

A sticky note that reads “Temperance?” sits on a table next to a blueprint. Image: Redbeet Interactive/Axolot Games via Polygon

The last note of Varuna Point is the Temperance code, and it’s at the bottom of the building you must take the crane to. It is not skippable if you want to continue the story.

