Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart guides

In Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PlayStation 5 and PC, you’ll make your way across nine planets, collecting bolts, Gold Bolts, Spybots, Armor Pods, CraiggerBears, and weapons. With so many collectibles to find and weapons to buy — and such huge payoffs for finding and buying everything — you won't want to miss anything.

Polygon’s Rift Apart guides are here to help you find every item and survive every battle. Our beginner’s guide has tips on earning cash, upgrading your weapons, and exploration.

For completionists, we’ve got a list of every trophy in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, complete with guides showing you how to earn them.

When you’re out exploring, we’ve got collectibles guides to help you find every Gold Bolt, Armor Pod, Spybot, and CraiggerBear. If you’re looking step-by-step guides to every level, we’ve got guides for each planet you’ll visit: Corson V, Sargasso, Scarstu Debris Field, Savali, Blizar Prime, Torren IV, Cordelion, Ardolis, and Viceron.