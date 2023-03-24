Resident Evil 4 remake Chapter 4: Boat House to Quarry

Resident Evil 4’s fourth chapter has Leon, refreshed from a nap in Chapter 3, finally getting the key to the Church. You’ll also explore the lake that links together every area you’ve visited previously.

Our Resident Evil 4 remake Chapter 4 walkthrough will make sure you don’t miss any items and survive from the beginning of the chapter through the Boat House, Mural Cave, Large Cave Shrine, Lake, back to the Lakeside Settlement, Forest Altar, Small Cave Shrine, Quarry boss fight, and (finally) the Church to the end of Chapter 4.

Throughout this walkthrough, we’re not going to mention every item that anyone (or anything) you shoot drops — if you kill something, look for a loot drop. Also, there’s a little randomness to the contents of crates based on your inventory and weapons, so you probably won’t find the exact same things listed below. The crates and barrels themselves will always be in the same locations, though. And all other items — keys, collectibles, and resources not found in crates — should be the same.

Boat House // Find the key to the church

Chapter 4 opens with Leon waking from his nap; the cutscene will lead you the Boat House you spotted back at the binocular vista.

Smash the barrel ahead of you for some handgun ammo, and then go through the door. Pick up the Tattered Officer’s Cap file from the not-creepy-at-all table, and then head left for some resources (L) in the cabinet. Go through the next door.

Outside, take a left and smash the barrel by the woodshed for a hand grenade. Head back across to the right and follow the dead end path south for a barrel with more resources (L).

Back along the center path, watch along the left side for a red herb. Keep heading south toward the chanting.

When you come out of the tunnel, you’ll meet a new type of villager. Put him down and then deal with his friend. Ignore the altar and head up the stairs. At the top, smash the barrel for some pesetas.

Keep following the walkway and tunnel into the Mural Cave.

Mural Cave // Investigate the two locations

After Leon’s comment identifying the cave as a shrine, walk up to the altar between the stone hands. The Church Key is here, but we can’t get it yet.

Take a right. Check the mural on the wall behind the pile of heads to update your map. Take another right and follow the tunnel.

At the other end, open the case ahead of you for the Old Wayshrine Key. Cut left and smash the crate from some pesetas. To the right, grab the Egg Hunt Blue Note Request.

Step onto the dock and into the waiting boat. While you’re boating, watch for barrels — tossing a harpoon will smash them and get you the contents, or you can just run them over.

Large Cave Shrine

Once you’re on the dock, take a right and follow the path all the way west to the dead end. Smash the barrels there for handgun ammo and pesetas. Turn around and take the first right toward the shouting villager.

Smash the crate as you pass for a flash grenade. Around the corner, there are two locals. One has dynamite and, if you’re quick, you can shoot it to take them both out. Another few will come running at you from around the corner.

Keep following the cave. Take the right path at the intersection, and climb the ladder. You’ll meet some more locals — including a pair that come up the ladder behind you. Just before you step onto the wooden bridge, look to your left for a lantern. Shoot it down — we’ll grab the prize inside in a second.

Cross the bridge and follow the path to the right. You’ll spot a locked metal door and the Stone Dias lock puzzle. Turn to the right to find a crate with a Velvet Blue inside.

Grid View Image: Capcom via Polygon

Image: Capcom via Polygon

Image: Capcom via Polygon

To unlock the door, you have to push the three symbols corresponding to paintings you’ve seen in the cave. You passed one just after the bridge. If you turn around from the Stone Dias, you’ll spot another. The third is to the left of you — drop down the ladder and smash the barrels there for some handgun ammo and pesetas. Turn around and look back the way you came to spot the third symbol.

On the Stone Dial, counting clockwise from the top, the symbols are 2, 5, and 8.

Inside the room you open, grab the Apostate’s Head key item. The fact that the statue bleeds probably doesn’t mean anything. Don’t worry about it.

Head back toward the dock, dealing with any villagers you find. Take the first left to go retrieve that treasure we shot down a second ago — a Velvet Blue.

Keep heading toward the dock. Unlock the gate you come to and get back in the boat. Look left for a barrel with some pesetas.

Wayshrine 1

Boat along the cave-tunnel to the left (west) for a bit. You’ll pass three barrels with pesetas inside.

At the bend in the tunnel, hop out onto the dock. Before you go anywhere, look all the way up above you and a little right.

You’ll see the treasure lantern we couldn’t reach before on the way to the Quarry. Shoot it down.

Walk into the tunnel below the wooden bridge to find a couple barrels with pesetas.

Climb the ledges to the left to reach a Wayshrine. Use the Old Wayshrine Key we picked up to open it for a Splendid Bangle. Keep an eye out for square-cut gemstones (like emeralds or alexandrite) to inlay.

Cross the wooden bridge to the right to go pick up the treasure we shot down — an alexandrite (how convenient).

Get back in the boat and follow the tunnel north, steering for barrels as you go — there are a bunch of them and they’re worth 100 pesetas each.

Wayshrine 2 // Lakeshore Settlement

When you exit the tunnel, follow the shore to the left and all the way up to the Lakeshore Settlement. When you get out on the dock, head into the house. Use your Small Key on the drawer inside for a Gold Bar.

Go back through the back rooms and drop into the tunnel where you met Luis in Chapter 2. Where you found him, you’ll find the Old Man’s Journal file and a Red Gemstone Ring.

Head back outside and go to the right.

There’s another Wayshrine at the back of the house with a Pearl Bangle inside.

Walk away from the house and take the first right. You’ll find another Door with Insignia to the right of the ladder. Use the Insignia Key to open it, and follow the tunnel to the left. Smash the barrels there for pesetas and handgun ammo, and then grab the Catch Me a Big Fish Blue Note Request.

Head to the right and through the door. Check on the chained up person, and then head left for some gunpowder. Climb the ladder to find the Forest Altar.

Cut right to find a green herb and left for a barrel with handgun ammo and a small key on the wagon.

Turn right from the wagon and follow the fence until you reach a couple boards in an X shape. Stand just left of them and look behind the tree there for Clockwork Castellan 4 of 16.

When you go back through the Door with Insignia, you’ll meet some villagers and an exciting new kind of colmillo. Deal with them all and head back to the boat.

Shipwreck

After the Lakeshore Settlement, head straight to the center of the lake and dock at the shipwreck. Inside, there’s a barrel on the right with some resources (S) and a chest with another alexandrite. (Put the two alexandrite you’ve collected into the Splendid Bangle to get the value up to 19,200 pesetas.)

Facing the ship’s wheel, turn right to find a hole in the wall. Step through and turn left toward the bow. There’s a very fancy chest against the wall to the cabin with the Red9 handgun inside. This is the best gun in the game. (If you miss it here, you can buy it later.)

Gold Chicken Egg

Continue straight east across the lake to another dock. There are an alarming number of chickens here. Smash the barrel on the dock for some gunpowder, and then head left to find a Velvet Blue.

Loop around to the back of the bushes at the far eastern edge of the area to find the Gold Chicken Egg and complete the Blue Note Request. Collect any other eggs you pass, and head back to the boat.

Lunker Bass

South of the chicken dock, head back toward the Boat House where the chapter started.

When you see it, look to the left. You should spot a huge Lunker Bass swimming on the surface. Harpoon and collect it for the Catch Me a Big Fish Blue Note Request.

Wayshrine 3 // Merchant

Facing the Boat House, turn a little right and go into the tunnel at the south end of the lake. Take the first right, and you’ll find another dock — this is the area by the Shooting Range from Chapter 3.

On the dock, head to the left and past the ladder. Use the Small Key you have to open the drawer for a Brass Pocket Watch.

Upstairs, go past the merchant and backtrack to the Wayshrine we passed on the way in. Open it for the Butterfly Lamp. If you have three round-cut gemstones, you can easily get the price up above 20,000 pesetas.

Visit the merchant to cash in your Blue Medallion Blue Note Request and sell off the Pearl Bangle, Splendid Bangle, Red Gemstone Ring, Gold Bar, Butterfly Lamp, Brass Pocket Watch, Gold Chicken Egg, Lunker Bass and any Velvet Blue you have — you should get roughly 100,000 pesetas for them all. While you’re at it, you can also now sell the Insignia Key for an extra 2,000 — we’re done with it.

He’s got some new items to buy and trade spinels for. You’ll even have enough for the Rocket Launcher, but hold off on that for now. Buy the Case Upgrade (8x12) for 20,000 pesetas and the Recipe: Attachable Mines recipe for the Bolt Thrower.

You’ve got some options for what to trade your spinels for. There’s a new gemstone and an Elegant Mask treasure if you need some extra cash (meh), a new rifle scope, and a stock for the TMP submachine gun. You can also buy a new Attache Case that will increase resources (L) drops. We went with the handgun laser sight because we use the handgun so much.

Spend some more cash on any tuning up you’d like, and then hit the typewriter. Visit the Shooting Range again if you’d like a distraction or more Charms.

Stone Dias 2 // Small Cave Shrine

With all that treasure hunting out of the way, head for the castle at the northeast end of the lake. There’s a tiny tunnel that will lead you to the final dock.

Before you head inside the shack, go smash the barrels on the right side for some pesetas and gunpowder. There is another barrel on the left containing a hand grenade, and if you look to your right, you’ll see the first symbol for this dock’s Stone Dias puzzle. Approach that symbol and climb the ladder on the outside of the shack.

Grid View Image: Capcom via Polygon

Image: Capcom via Polygon

Image: Capcom via Polygon

Take a couple steps forward and turn to the right to spot the second symbol. Open the cabinet there for some resources (L).

A few steps to the right, line up the markings inside the window with the marking outside for the final symbol.

Drop back down and head inside. Counting clockwise from the top, the symbols you need are 4, 6, and 7. When the door unlocks, grab the Hexagon Piece C from the case on the right, smash the crate on the left for some pesetas and handgun ammo, and pick up the rifle ammo in the corner. Pick up the Blasphemer’s Head key item, ignore the blood, and then climb the ladder.

Slash the lantern at the top for a ruby, turn right, and unlock the gate for a quick return to your boat.

Stone Pedestal puzzle

Now that we have the final piece for the Stone Pedestal puzzle, let’s take it over. Head to the dock in the southwest of the lake — close to the Fish Farm. Place Hexagon Pieces B and C in the Stone Pedestal.

When you (try to) solve this puzzle, you’ll move the Hexagon Pieces three at a time, so it’s not as simple as just rotating each piece individually.

Select the three in the lower left and rotate them once.

Select the three at the top and rotate them once.

You’ll get the Depraved Idol.

Church Insignia

Take both statue heads back to the Mural Cave and place them in the stone hands with the Blasphemer on the left. You’ll pick up the Church Insignia key item.

Head back to the merchant and sell the Depraved Idol and save. From there, backtrack to the Quarry where all that foreshadowing finally pays off.

The only real trick to this boss fight is having enough ammo. Throughout the battle, check the edges of the Quarry and the shacks the giant smashes for various crates, herbs, and ammo.

Throughout the fight, the giant will try to grab you or jump on you. Just keep an eye out for the quick time event — press B/circle to (attempt to) dodge. We struggled with this since there’s a delay between aiming and shooting, and Leon reacting to the dodge prompt. It’s not too bad, though, so long as you have a knife. When you get grabbed, start mashing R2 to stab his hands and break free.

At the beginning of the fight (we hesitate to call it a phase 1), your goal is to deal enough damage to get the giant’s parasitic tentacle to pop out. Damage is damage here, but he really seems to hate getting shot in the head (relatable).

Once the tentacle pops out, turn your attention to that — that’s your job for the rest of the fight.

After a bit, that wolf you rescued from the trap back in Chapter 3 will come to your aid. They’ll help keep the giant distracted so you can go collect ammo and deal more damage.

Once he’s dead, the giant will drop a Yellow Diamond. Look in the northwest of the Quarry arena for a small area that was closed off before. Inside you’ll find the Rearing Log file and a Blue Velvet. Sweep the rest of the Quarry for any other items that you’ve missed, and then move on.

Head for the church // Look for Ashley in the church

Backtrack all the way to the Church and use the Church Insignia on the front door. Head inside.

There’s a green herb immediately to the left and behind the door.

To the right, open the cabinet in the corner for some submachine gun ammo. Smash the two barrels for some shotgun shells and pesetas. Check the cabinet in the back corner for the blue dial key item.

In the center of the church, walk along the pews and watch for some bolts on the left. Up at the front, behind the pulpit, look on the right side for a Small Key, and then pull the switch on the left side.

Church Pulpit puzzle solution

Place the Blue Dial in the Pulpit puzzle that opens.

Rotate the green (center) dial first. Line up the point in middle of the insignia with the middle piece of green glass.

Rotate the red (right) dial next. Line up the wing(?)tip in the upper left with the red glass.

Rotate the blue (left) dial next. You’re mostly just filling in the gaps, but there are a couple points to help you get your bearings.

That will open a door on the left side of the church. Head through it and up the ladder.

Follow the path around to the right and smash the barrels for some gunpowder. Go past the door and loop around to the northern corner to find the Broken Cell Phone file.

Go back to the door and open it.

During the cutscene that follows, Ashley has the only reasonable reaction to seeing Leon’s perpetually confused face, and then all hell breaks loose.

We’ll see how the duo get along in Chapter 5. Or if you’re looking for help on a different section of the game, here’s our full Resident Evil 4 remake walkthrough.