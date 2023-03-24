Resident Evil 4’s most famous weapon was the Red9, a bizarre handgun with a shoulder stock and an old timey appearance. It was also the best handgun in RE4 by a mile.

Fans of that gun will be happy to know that the Red9 returns in the Resident Evil 4 remake. There are two ways to get it: you can find it in a chest during Chapter 4 or, a little later, pick it up from the merchant during Chapter 5.

Our guide will tell you when and where to find the Red9 handgun and its stock.

Where to find the Red9 handgun in the Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Red9 handgun isn’t accessible until you reach the Lake section of the Resident Evil 4 remake during Chapter 4.

Once you’re in the boat, head for the shipwreck in the center of the lake. There are some barrels onboard along with a chest that contains a gemstone inside the cabin.

Facing forward, step out to the right (starboard) side, and head for the front (bow). You’ll find a fancy chest just ahead of the cabin that holds the Red9.

Does the merchant sell the Red9 in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

If you missed the Red9 during Chapter 4, the merchant will start selling it during Chapter 5 — after you’ve rescued Ashley from the church. When the two of you get back to the Village Square, the merchant will be selling the Red9 at his stall next to the Town Hall.

The first time you see it, he’ll be offering it at a discounted 9,800 pesetas. On your subsequent visits, the price will jump to 14,000.

Where to find the Red9 stock in the Resident Evil 4 Remake

Upon discovering the Red9 in the Resident Evil 4 remake, you’ll likely realize that the gun has terrible recoil and accuracy, especially once you start firing. That’s because it’s missing a crucial element: the stock attachment.

The Red9 stock returns in Resident Evil 4, but you’ll need to be patient, because it’s not immediately available at the vendor.

Keep progressing through the game until you complete the house stand-off with Luis (the one where you have to board up the windows to survive) at the end of Chapter 5. The next time you visit the vendor, the Red9’s stock will be available in the “Trade” menu, for 9 spinels.

Since the recoil and sway is pretty severe for the Red9 in the remake, the stock is basically mandatory to make this great gun worthwhile.