 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to make a ton of money in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Slotting gemstones adds bonus value to your treasure

By Russ Frushtick
/ new
A crown in Resident Evil 4 that can be slotted with gems Image: Capcom via Polygon

Even though it’s a remake, the new version of Resident Evil 4 makes some pretty substantial changes to core aspects of the game. One of the most surprising changes is how treasure is handled throughout the game.

As with the original, you’ll find treasure throughout the world that you can sell back to the mysterious vendor. For example, you might find an ornate clock that the vendor will take off your hands for a ton of cash.

But there are also special pieces of treasure that come with gemstone slots, and placing the right gemstones in each slot will dramatically increase the sale price for your item.

How to make money with gemstones in the Resident Evil 4 remake

There are six different gemstones to be found in the Resident Evil 4 remake. The big thing to remember: Never sell the gemstones on their own. Always slot them into items before selling them.

By slotting gemstones into an item, you can increase the value multiplier of that item so, when you go to sell it, you’ll earn way more money.

Here’s a helpful chart to know what you should be working for:

A chart showing the gemstone multipliers in Resident Evil 4 remake Image: Capcom via Polygon

Your first step with any piece of treasure: See how many gemstone slots there are. The pitcher above only has two slots, which means the most you can get is a 1.2X multiplayer by using two gemstones of the same color for a Duo bonus.

Whenever possible, try to slot in the combo of gemstones that’ll give you the most value. For example, if something has four slots, you’ll want to include four gemstones of the same color for the Quartet bonus, worth a 1.7X multiplier on the sale value.

There are two kinds of gemstone slots: Round and Rectangular. You’ll only be able to slot in a gemstone of the proper shape, so make sure you have a wide range of colors and shapes to pick from for any possible scenario.

Once you’ve got a handle on the system, it’s not a bad idea to hold onto treasure until you’ve got a solid collection of gemstones to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck. If you can’t quite fill a piece of treasure with a high multiplier, maybe wait a chapter or two until you find some more valuables.

Your patience will be rewarded with huge values for your treasure, like this crown, which reached 100,000p thanks to us slotting in five different colors:

A crown with gemstones in the Resident Evil 4 remake Image: Capcom via Polygon

Loading comments...

The Latest

Resident Evil 4’s best attache case, and where to unlock them all

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

Does the dog die in Resident Evil 4?

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Where to find all Small Keys in Resident Evil 4 remake

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

The Resident Evil 4 remake settings you should try from the start

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

How to solve the hexagon Stone Pedestal Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake

By Ari Notis and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

17 differences between Resident Evil 4 remake and the original

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon