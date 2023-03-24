How to make a ton of money in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Even though it’s a remake, the new version of Resident Evil 4 makes some pretty substantial changes to core aspects of the game. One of the most surprising changes is how treasure is handled throughout the game.

As with the original, you’ll find treasure throughout the world that you can sell back to the mysterious vendor. For example, you might find an ornate clock that the vendor will take off your hands for a ton of cash.

But there are also special pieces of treasure that come with gemstone slots, and placing the right gemstones in each slot will dramatically increase the sale price for your item.

How to make money with gemstones in the Resident Evil 4 remake

There are six different gemstones to be found in the Resident Evil 4 remake. The big thing to remember: Never sell the gemstones on their own. Always slot them into items before selling them.

By slotting gemstones into an item, you can increase the value multiplier of that item so, when you go to sell it, you’ll earn way more money.

Here’s a helpful chart to know what you should be working for:

Your first step with any piece of treasure: See how many gemstone slots there are. The pitcher above only has two slots, which means the most you can get is a 1.2X multiplayer by using two gemstones of the same color for a Duo bonus.

Whenever possible, try to slot in the combo of gemstones that’ll give you the most value. For example, if something has four slots, you’ll want to include four gemstones of the same color for the Quartet bonus, worth a 1.7X multiplier on the sale value.

There are two kinds of gemstone slots: Round and Rectangular. You’ll only be able to slot in a gemstone of the proper shape, so make sure you have a wide range of colors and shapes to pick from for any possible scenario.

Once you’ve got a handle on the system, it’s not a bad idea to hold onto treasure until you’ve got a solid collection of gemstones to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck. If you can’t quite fill a piece of treasure with a high multiplier, maybe wait a chapter or two until you find some more valuables.

Your patience will be rewarded with huge values for your treasure, like this crown, which reached 100,000p thanks to us slotting in five different colors: