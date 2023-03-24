Resident Evil 4 remake walkthrough and guides

Resident Evil 4 passes the remake smell test. A far cry from some phoned-in cash cow, Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 collates (almost) everything that made the original such a standout and burnishes the whole package for modernized sensibilities. It’s the rare remake that truly stands on its own.

Best of all, Resident Evil 4 maintains the core components of any great Resident Evil game: It’s dense, complicated, packed with systems that aren’t always explained, and juuust scary enough. If you’re a first-timer, it can be a lot to navigate. If you’ve played the original once a year for the past two decades, you’ll still find some surprises — you might even get stuck here and there.

We’ve got you covered. Start with our beginners guide, and learn how to make even more money (in the game, not IRL, sorry). Read through our comprehensive chapter walkthroughs, which cover all of the items, files, and treasures you’ll find across Leon’s journey. Figure out how to defeat some of the toughest early bosses and solve some of the hardest early puzzles. And of course, no jaunt through Resident Evil 4 is complete without the totemic Red9 pistol, which we can show you how to get.