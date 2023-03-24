Resident Evil 4 remake: Church puzzle solution

Once you final reach Resident Evil 4’s Church during Chapter 4, you’ll have to solve a puzzle at the Pulpit to get upstairs.

Our Resident Evil 4 remake Church Pulpit puzzle solution will help you find the Blue Dial key item and solve the stained glass puzzle.

Find the Blue Dial

After defeating the El Gigante boss, you’ll finally be ready to head to the Church to find Ashley.

Check out the map above for the rest of the items on the ground floor of the Church, but the one we’re focused on is the blue dial key item in the back right corner. (Make sure you don’t miss the small key to the right of the Pulpit, too.)

Church puzzle solution — rotate stained glass

Having three different sets of glass rotating independently is a little confusing, but there’s a simple trick to solving this puzzle — look for easily identifiable notches that match up with the insignia in the center of the puzzle. Think of it kind of like starting a jigsaw puzzle with the edges.

Place the Blue Dial in the Pulpit puzzle that opens.

Rotate the green (center) dial first. Line up the point in middle of the insignia with the middle piece of green glass.

Rotate the red (right) dial next. Line up the wing(?)tip in the upper left with the red glass.

Rotate the blue (left) dial next. You’re mostly just filling in the gaps, but there are a couple points to help you get your bearings.

That will open a door on the left side of the church and let you climb up to the second floor.

If you’re looking for help on any other section of the game, here’s our full Resident Evil 4 remake walkthrough.