Resident Evil 4 Library clock puzzle solution

While playing as Ashley in Resident Evil 4’s ninth chapter, you’ll head into the Library where you’ll have to solve a pair of Grandfather Clock puzzles.

Our Resident Evil 4 remake Grandfather Clock puzzle guide will help you find the solution and solve both clock puzzles.

Grandfather Clock puzzle solutions

Early on in the Library, you’ll spot the first Grandfather Clock puzzle right next to the Way to the Hidden Mausoleum file that hints at how you’ll need to solve it.

A bit later, Ashley will use the Bunch of Keys she finds to take an abbreviated elevator ride out of the Library.

At the top, you’ll find a second Grandfather Clock puzzle and a typewriter. Off to the left and behind a bookcase, you’ll find the Hastily Written Note file on a desk. That note has the solution to both clock puzzles — 11:04.

