Resident Evil 4 Ramon Salazar boss fight

Resident Evil 4’s 12th chapter ends with a fight against a mutated Ramon Salazar. Luckily, there’s a Merchant room at the top of the Clock Tower.

Our Resident Evil 4 remake Ramon Salazar boss fight guide will help you prepare for the fight and defeat his even creepier mutation, and then reach the Docks.

Throughout this walkthrough, we’re not going to mention every item that anyone (or anything) you shoot drops — if you kill something, look for a loot drop. Also, there’s a little randomness to the contents of crates based on your inventory and weapons, so you probably won’t find the exact same things listed below. The crates and barrels themselves will always be in the same locations, though. And all other items — keys, collectibles, and resources not found in crates — should be the same.

Prepare for the Ramon Salazar boss fight

You’re about to take on a boss fight against Ramon Salazar. It’s a pretty frenetic fight, but it’s not really complicated — shoot him a bunch until he falls down. The key is dealing damage fast against a moving target while you’re also moving, and that means you want weapons with a good rate of fire.

Using a weapon like the Red9 is just going to make this fight more frustrating and drawn out. The Stingray rifle will. too, since Ramon will be moving so fast.

If you have the 22 spinels, trade them for the Matilda handgun and Matilda Stock at the Merchant. When you put them together, it gets you a three-round burst with descent damage — and it uses handgun ammo, which is both cheaper to make and more abundant than rifle ammo.

If you have a few extra rifle bullets to burn, the CQBR Assault Rifle we picked up back in Chapter 10 is great too.

Beyond that, the Striker shotgun and the Broken Butterfly magnum are good for when Ramon gets in close to you

Defeat Ramon Salazar // Ancient Chantry

When you’re done with the Merchant, follow the path to the same doors you just saw Ashley and Ramon go through. Smash the two barrels on the right for pesetas, gunpowder, a velvet blue, and some handgun ammo.

Head through the doors.

After the cutscene, the fight is going to start, so you won’t have any time to prepare. There are three pairs of barrels — one to the left as soon as you start, one at the top of the stairs to the right, and one behind the wall on the landing to the left. Hit them when you can to resupply during the fight.

As soon as you get control, start shooting Ramon since he’ll stay directly ahead of you for a few seconds. He does have a glowing eyeball on his head, but that’s not really a weak point. In his mutated form, his whole head region is the weak point.

Your first task in this fight is to keep moving. If Ramon grabs you, he’ll swallow Leon whole and you’ll have to start over.

You’ll also need to keep an eye out for… spit pustules(?) on the ground. These bubbles will pop when you get too close and stun Leon for a second. If you have the ammo and a second to spare, you can also shoot them to get them out of the way. They don’t do much damage (and might even drop an item when they explode) but they’re a real inconvenience.

Beyond that, you really only have to watch for his spitting attack. He’ll spit a stream of black goo at you in a straight line. You really just need to step to the side to avoid it, and then you can use the opportunity to shoot him a bunch.

After enough damage, Ramon will fall. Run over to him and stab him in his glowing eyeball.

You have to do that a couple times (plus some more shooting) to finish the fight. Be prepared to run if you see Ramon charging at you. You can switch to your shotgun and deal some damage, but you just want to avoid getting grabbed.

When the fight is over, collect the Lip Rouge Salazar dropped, and head out to the east.

Go after Ashley // Dock

Follow the stairs down, and smash the barrels at the bottom for pesetas and handgun ammo.

Take the elevator down. When you exit, watch for a barrel to the left with and another around the corner both with more pesetas.

Snake around the shelves and follow the hallway. At the first room, grab the Housekeeper’s Memo 1 file from the table on your right, and smash the barrel to the left for pesetas and resources (L). Take the stairs down to the dock.

Take the first left to find a crate with shotgun shells and pesetas. Loop around and get in the boat.

