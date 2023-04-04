Resident Evil 4 Chapter 14: Cargo Depot to the Ruins

Resident Evil 4’s 14th chapter picks up with Leon and the freshly (re)rescued Ashley in the same Holding Cell from the end of Chapter 13.

Our Resident Evil 4 remake Chapter 14 walkthrough will ensure that you don’t miss any items from the beginning of the chapter through the Cargo Depot, Facility 2, Waste Disposal, Amber Storeroom, Campsite, and Ruins.

Throughout this walkthrough, we’re not going to mention every item that anyone (or anything) you shoot drops — if you kill something, look for a loot drop. Also, there’s a little randomness to the contents of crates based on your inventory and weapons, so you probably won’t find the exact same things listed below. The crates and barrels themselves will always be in the same locations, though. And all other items — keys, collectibles, and resources not found in crates — should be the same.

Make your way to the summit

As the chapter begins, you’ll have a quick chat with Ada and receive the Copy of Irradiation Report file. Before you leave the Holding Cell, go to the left of the door and work clockwise to grab the Captive Researcher’s Note, Crystal Ore treasure, smash two crates for shotgun shells and a hand grenade, and open the cabinet in the back of the room for a deliciously room-temperature black bass.

Exit the cell and head left to the gap in the wall where you can boost Ashley over. In the room she unlocks, smash the three crates and one barrel for some resources (S), pesetas, handgun ammo, and rifle ammo.

Grab the Destroy the Blue Medallions 5 Blue Note Request from the doorway. The next room is a Merchant room. Before you visit him, head to the left for a crate with pesetas.

Sell off any treasures you want. There’s nothing new this time, so just buy a tune up if you have the cash.

There’s also a new Shooting Range to the right with new weapon challenges for the Punisher, Riot Gun, Bolt Thrower, Blacktail, Stingray, Striker, and TMP.

Cargo Depot

When you’re done with the Merchant, head through the door to the north to the Cargo Depot.

As soon as you step through, turn right to spot Blue Medallion 1 through the fence.

Take a few steps forward, and then turn around. High above you, you’ll see Blue Medallion 2 hanging from a staircase and a treasure lantern with an alexandrite just to its right.

Head up the stairs and drop down the ladder on the left. Grab the handgun ammo and then turn right to deal with some soldiers. There’s a dumpster as you enter with a Gold Bangle inside. Take the first left to find a pair of crates in the corner with handgun ammo and pesetas. Turn right (west) to spot Blue Medallion 3.

Head back to the north and handle the trio of soldiers. Watch for the caged crates next to the boilers(?) along the north wall. Blue Medallion 4 is behind them.

Turn left from those crates and head south. Smash the barrels in the corner for submachine gun ammo and pesetas. There are two more barrels in the northwest corner with one heavy grenade and one hand grenade.

Head up the stairs. Before you go through the door, turn to the left. Blue Medallion 5 is hanging from a tank to the southeast. Grab the green herb to the right of the door, and then push through.

Facility 2

Step to the left and take out the four soldiers in the hallway. Go smash the crate farther to the left for some gunpowder. Back by the door, go up the stairs.

Before you go inside, look a little to the left to spot a lantern with a velvet blue inside (you’ll have to go back downstairs to grab it).

In the office at the top of the stairs, grab the gunpowder and handgun ammo from the desk and the hand grenade from the locker.

Order (ask) Ashley to hold the switch by the window on your left, and then vault through. When you land, turn around for two barrels with shotgun shells and pesetas.

Take a left and open the door at the end of the hall. You’ll step through just as another trio of soldiers heads upstairs to grab Ashley. Go take them out and use the door you just unlocked to return to the hallway.

Up the stairs, you’ll have more soldiers to deal with — one of which explodes into a couple arañas (neat). Loop around to the left on the walkways to find a crate with pesetas.

Head back to the right and through the door. Smash the barrel ahead of you for pesetas. Go back to the gap in the railing and drop into the gross water.

Duck under the pipes and head left for a barrel with more pesetas. Duck back under the pipe and follow it right to go through the gap in the fence.

Step to the left side to find an emerald in the back corner and then duck under the pipes again to climb out on the right side. Pull the switches with Ashley — you’ll have to hit the button just before the arrow gets to the red section to time it right.

Step through and turn left. Smash the crate on your left for some pesetas and then open the locker for some gunpowder. Take the next right and grab the rifle ammo next to the open locker. Stuff Ashley into it.

Before you move, make sure you’ve got the Biosensor Scope attached to a compatible weapon and reload all of your guns. You’re about to fight another regenerador.

Over to the northwest, a new variant of a regenerador called an Iron Maiden will slop out of an air vent. Use the Biosensor Scope to spot the three parasites in its torso. Once those are gone, it’ll start shooting out spikes and reveal a secret fourth parasite in its skull. Destroy them all and retrieve Ashley. Pick up the red beryl it drops.

Continue through to the northwest and open the next door with the pair of switches. You’ll have to be a little more careful with the timing for this one.

Waste Disposal

In the Waste Disposal room, head forward to find a pair of crates with pesetas and magnum ammo.

There’s also a rat running around your feet. Kill it — Rat 1 of 4 — to start the Even More Pest Control Blue Note Request (that we haven’t picked up yet).

Continue around to the right and ask Ashley to hold the wheel there that lifts a bridge to the east. As she raises it, look across to see Rat 2 of 4 running around on the other side of the gap.

Head around to the right to find two crates with pesetas. Continue left (north) and through the doors. Stick to the right and smash the crates for submachine gun ammo and gunpowder. Loop around to the front of the console and open the case for an Ornate Necklace.

Go through the next door and follow the hall around to the left(s). Cross the next bridge and take a right. Rats 3 and 4 of 4 will be running around on the left. Smash the two barrels in the alcove to the left for some handgun ammo and pesetas. There’s also a black bass (Leon, please stop eating floor fish, we’re worried about you) along the south side and a green herb from the north. Do not throw the switch on the wall yet.

When you throw the switch next to the computer terminal, a couple things happen at once — another regenerador appears, and four soldiers will head for Ashley. If you don’t move from the switch, you’ll get a chance to headshot a few soldiers as they approach from the left (south). If you miss any, stay where you are and wait for them to bring Ashley back past you. If they pick her up, they’ll be out of sight by the time you get back around to the bridge.

Once you put down the first four, head back the way you came to get back to the bridge. The regenerador shows up in the trash pile near the first narrow bridge. Ignore it and sprint past. Another soldier will show up to grab Ashley. Put him down — just be careful not to hit Ashley when you do. Get back across the bridge, and Ashley’ll drop the regenerador on her own with no help from Leon.

If Ashley ends up incapacitated, you’ll have to put down the regenerador first. When it’s dead, she’ll get up on her own.

Head over to the Electronic Lock Terminal and solve the puzzle:

On the first ring, rotate the top junction to point to the right like ⊢.

On the second ring, rotate the top junction to be a backward L like ┘.

On the third ring, rotate the left symbol to be a right-side up T like ⊤.

On the fourth ring, rotate the left symbol to point to the left like ⊣.

Hit right one more time and confirm.

Through the gate that opens, smash the barrels on the right for pesetas and rifle ammo. Turn left and duck under the forklift. A copse ahead of you will pop out a few arañas. Continue down the hall and through the door.

Merchant

Inside the Merchant room, smash the barrel ahead of you for some resources (S) and pesetas, and then the one left of the door for more pesetas and some gunpowder.

When you visit the Merchant, you’ll get 8 spinels for the two Requests we finished. Cash in any treasures you’ve collected. And buy any weapons or tune ups you want. (Don’t tell Russ, but we swapped the Red9 for the Blacktail at this point to save a little space.)

Cargo Depot (again) // Protect Ashley until the wall is destroyed

Step through the door to the east and drop off the ledge to the Cargo Depot — this is up above where you were the last time through. Don’t go far because you have to catch Ashley when she drops

Look for a crate over by the shipping containers on your right with some gunpowder inside. Continue around the back of the shipping containers and to the southeast corner to find a flash grenade by the scaffolding. To the left of the same scaffold (between the scaffold and the crane), smash the crates for resources (S), handgun ammo, and gunpowder.

As you explore, Ashley will point out a cracked wall in your way. If only there were a crane with a wrecking ball around here.

Interact with the crane (with a wrecking ball) and Ashley will start driving it. An alarm will sound immediately, and you’ll be swarmed by soldiers and a brute. Use the explosive barrels scattered around to help you out. The short shipping containers will also be open now — there are two crates inside each with shotgun shells, handgun ammo, pesetas, and gunpowder.

After a bit, a second wave will attack, including one rocket-launcher soldier. Use the shipping containers for cover to deal with him. This wave will also include (at least?) four arañas.

Once the shooting stops, sweep the area for any drops — you just killed a lot of guys.

Step through the gap Ashley opened. Head to the left to find the The Wandering Dead Blue Note Request next to the forklift. There are five crates starting next to the Request and working around to the right — smash them for pesetas, shotgun shells, and gunpowder.

The Wandering Dead request

In the southeast corner, unlock the door to create a shortcut back to the Holding Cell area — and the Incubation Lab, which is convenient since that’s where the Wandering Dead from the Request is. Head there now — you can stash Ashley in a locker on the way.

When you get to the Incubation Lab, peak through the window to see your target — a regenerador. If you pull up your Biosensor Scope, you’ll notice that this one is just full of parasites — seven in its torso and one in its head by our count.

Something like the Stingray equipped with the Biosensor Scope is a great way to start the fight — it’s got the best penetration power. Stand at the broken window, and shoot the parasite in its head first, as that’s often the hardest one to eliminate later in the fight. If it doesn’t go down, take out as many of the rest before the regenerador moves.

It’ll drop an alexandrite when you’re successful.

Amber Storeroom

Head back to the Cargo Depot and go to the lift (inclinator, technically) on the north side. Hit the button on the console to call it down. It will travel extremely slowly, but you’re safe for now.

At the top, snake through the rooms counterclockwise and vault through the window. Smash the barrel for pesetas and resources (L), and then push through the door to the right.

Grab the Transporting the Amber file from the shelves on your right. Continue around toward the right. When the room opens up again (you’ll be facing the giant chunk of amber), take a left. Grab the yellow herb and smash the two crates for some gunpowder. Follow the narrow path along the north wall to find a Crystal Ore and the Superior Species Report.

Head back to the main room and interact with the huge chunk of amber to trigger a cutscene.

Go after Ashley // Campsite

When you regain control, follow Saddler and Ashley through the doors. Take the first right and go stealth kill the arbalist. Loop to the right for two crates with gunpowder and pesetas. Step inside the room for some gunpowder on the right, a heavy grenade and some rifle ammo in the lockers, the Defenses Development file from the table, and a crate and barrel in the back with pesetas, resources (S), and resources (L).

When you turn around, look on top of the lockers for Clockwork Castellan 14 of 16.

Back outside, go stand at the top of the ladder. There are a handful of soldiers below you. Two of them have molotovs, so try to target their hands. For the others, stay at the top of the ladder and use it as a choke point to conserve your ammo.

At the bottom of the ladder smash the two barrels for pesetas and handgun ammo. In the center, there’s another crate to the east with gunpowder. Check the tent to the left for submachine gun ammo and a treasure chest with a Gold Bar (L).

Head to the south out of the Campsite and smash the crates on the left for pesetas. Grab the handgun ammo from the pallet to the right, and then head into the next tent. Grab the [Redacted] Case File file on the left and the Photo of Leon file on the table. Hit the tape recorder on the chair at the same table for the Krauser’s Recording file. Grab the gunpowder and first aid spray from the table and shelves. The back of the tent has the Ashley Graham’s Abduction file (confession).

Follow the blood trail out of the tent. Take an immediate left outside to smash a barrel with gunpowder and handgun ammo. Back at the blood trail, take a right to find two more barrels with pesetas and handgun shells.

Merchant (again)

Follow the trail up the stairs and past a very concerning weapon case. On the other side of the archway, the Merchant will be on your left along with a typewriter. Smash the crate to the right of the typewriter for some pesetas.

Sell the Gold Bar (L) and Crystal Ore, repair your gear, and pick up any tune ups you can afford. Hit the typewriter, and prepare yourself for a fight.

Ruins // Jack Krauser boss fight

Follow the path down and drop off the ledge into the Ruins. Walk forward and drop off the next ledge too.

After some monologuing from Krauser, he’ll start shooting (apparently he’s over his knife obsession now). Duck behind the pillars on your right for cover, and only move when he’s reloading.

There’s a narrow doorway to the left (we missed it at first) to get you inside a room. Krauser will come join you and switch back to his knife. You’ll have to do a combination of parries and evades for a bit. When you finally open him up to a melee attack, follow it up with several shots from your weapon of choice.

Eventually, he’ll flash-grenade you and disappear. Ascend the ramp at the north end of the room. At the far end of the roof, grab the green herb and smash the crate for some handgun ammo.

Turn the wheel on the left to open the big door downstairs (the one with a wheel painted on it). Drop down and go through it.

Follow the hall on the other side around a couple of corners. There’s a mine planted on the far wall with a laser trip wire. Duck under it (or shoot it) and drop off the next ledge. You’ll see a crate ahead of you, but don’t smash it yet. Walk around to the far side of it, and Krauser will drop down behind you. Shoot him until he flash bombs again.

Smash the crate for a Boot Knife, and shoot the mine to the left (you can’t duck under it).

Follow the hall through the dogleg and around the corner. Krauser will show up with his rocket launcher, but will only shoot once. Creep forward along the right wall (watch for the bear trap) until you can get an angle on the mine to your left.

Shoot it, and then creep forward a couple more steps to see an auto-turret mounted to the ceiling. Keep heading forward (south) to find another one in the hallway there. Shoot that one, and then take the hallway it was protecting. Turn left to get an angle on the mine across from you.

Backtrack out and take the first hall. Smash the crate by the door for some handgun ammo. Head through the door. Immediately to the right, there’s a bear trap followed by an auto-turret.

When you reach the far end, Krauser will take a rocket shot at you. Head up the stairs on the right. At the top, loop around to the right for a crate with pesetas. Continue forward and grab the red herb on the left. Smash the crate there for more pesetas and then head up the stairs. Krauser will take another shot at you from behind.

At the top of the stairs, duck behind the pillar ahead of you until Krauser gets bored. There’s a crate to the right back by the stairs and one to the left ahead of you. Smash them for shotgun shells and handgun ammo.

Keep using the pillars and walls for cover as you push forward (south). When you hit the stairs at the end, Krauser’ll drop a couple grenades on you.

Smash the crate by the door for some submachine gun ammo.

Head through the portcullis that opens at the top of the ramp. Run forward and get behind the second pillar on your left (the first one is mined). When Krauser stops shooting, run left behind the next pillar. After tossing a couple more grenades, he’ll drop down to restart your knife fight.

Parry, evade, melee, and shoot him for a few rounds. (We tried to kick him into the mines, but were never successful.) Eventually, he’ll transform, and knock Leon into a basement.

The room you fall into is a bit of a maze. Head to the southwest corner and follow the hall around to the north. Krauser will keep attacking you, but his mutated arm works like a knife, so just keep parrying.

Smash the crate for some gunpowder. Take the right, and continue around the corner. Watch on the right for a yellow herb. Keep heading south and duck under the collapsed pillar. Grab the green herb, and then turn left to find a crate with with pesetas.

Turn left, and vault the pillar ahead of you. Krauser will jump at (on) you, but you can evade it. Head out the door. Watch on the left for a red herb, and then smash the crates for some handgun ammo, gunpowder, and a hand grenade.

Head up the ramp and climb the ladder to the end of the fight with Krauser. The basics are the same — lots of parrying and evading. His new(est) form seems designed to break knives, though, so be prepared to end up without one. You might find an extra one in one of the crates around the roof, and there’s a boot knife stuck in a pillar — at the start of the fight, it’s the pillar to the left. When all else fails, you can sprint away from most of his attacks.

When he draws back his right hand, he’s going to grab Leon’s head. When you see this coming, crouch. He only grabs at head level, so the timing isn’t even that precise.

In between the running and crouching, unload everything you have at him. He’ll periodically guard himself with his oversized right hand. This acts like a shield, so don’t fire — but a hand grenade still works.

Make your way to the summit

When you finally defeat him, you’ll get the Fighting Knife as a reward. Sweep the roof (and the ring-shaped platform above you) for any intact crates or crates that were smashed during the fight. (It was hectic, so we didn’t get all the contents.)

Cross the drawbridge to the north to trigger a quick mopey-Leon cutscene.

We’ll continue the trek to the summit in Chapter 15. Or you can return to our full Resident Evil 4 remake walkthrough here.