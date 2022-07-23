 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shazam 2 trailer shows off the villains and introduces Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are the daughters of Atlas

By Austen Goslin
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

DC kicked off today’s Warner Bros. San Diego Comic-Con panel on a high note with the first trailer for the upcoming Shazam! sequel, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods brings back Zachary Levi as its hero, along with Asher Angel as Billy Batson, his high school alter ego. The movie also stars Rachel Zegler as one of the Daughters of Atlas, a godly group without a comics backstory, but who appear to be the villains this time around. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu lead the Daughters of Atlas as Hespera and Kalypso. Meagan Good, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, and Grace Fulton also return. The movie is set to release on Dec. 21.

In the clip, Shazam narrates a quick overview of his own life, swoons over Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and makes the requisite reference to another superhero with a lightning bolt on his costume — but the trailer cuts away before we can see whether it’s Ezra Miller in the role again.

Fury of the Gods brings back director David F. Sandberg, who directed the original movie, Original Shazam! writer Henry Gayden also returns for the sequel and will team with Fast and Furious writer Chris Morgan as a co-writer. As you might expect, the trailer is full of Easter eggs, including nods to Starro, Titano the super-ape, and Karaqan from Aquaman, as well as references to Sandberg’s and Morgan’s previous work on Annabelle and the Fast and Furious franchise.

Fury of the Gods was originally set for release in 2023, until it was involved in DC’s massive release date shake-up. After all of the studio’s changes, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was moved to December 2022, then bumped around one more time to its current Dec. 21 release date. Shazam 2 will now be preceded by Black Adam on Oct. 21, and followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is coming on March 17, 2023.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here. If you’re just looking for the best trailers, you can find them all here.

In This Stream

Every major announcement from SDCC 2022

View all 31 stories

Next Up In DC

Loading comments...

The Latest

New Black Adam trailer shows off the Justice Society, more antihero antics

By Pete Volk
/ new

The biggest news and announcements from Warner Bros.’ SDCC 2022 panel

By Pete Volk
/ new

Watch the best San Diego Comic-Con 2022 trailers here

By Sadie Gennis and Danette Chavez
/ new

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor toys show off Cal Kestis’ new look

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen square off in a sword and gun fight in the John Wick 4 trailer

By Pete Volk
/ new

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gets Comic-Con trailer ahead of August release

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon