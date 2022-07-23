Shazam 2 trailer shows off the villains and introduces Rachel Zegler

DC kicked off today’s Warner Bros. San Diego Comic-Con panel on a high note with the first trailer for the upcoming Shazam! sequel, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods brings back Zachary Levi as its hero, along with Asher Angel as Billy Batson, his high school alter ego. The movie also stars Rachel Zegler as one of the Daughters of Atlas, a godly group without a comics backstory, but who appear to be the villains this time around. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu lead the Daughters of Atlas as Hespera and Kalypso. Meagan Good, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, and Grace Fulton also return. The movie is set to release on Dec. 21.

In the clip, Shazam narrates a quick overview of his own life, swoons over Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and makes the requisite reference to another superhero with a lightning bolt on his costume — but the trailer cuts away before we can see whether it’s Ezra Miller in the role again.

Fury of the Gods brings back director David F. Sandberg, who directed the original movie, Original Shazam! writer Henry Gayden also returns for the sequel and will team with Fast and Furious writer Chris Morgan as a co-writer. As you might expect, the trailer is full of Easter eggs, including nods to Starro, Titano the super-ape, and Karaqan from Aquaman, as well as references to Sandberg’s and Morgan’s previous work on Annabelle and the Fast and Furious franchise.

Fury of the Gods was originally set for release in 2023, until it was involved in DC’s massive release date shake-up. After all of the studio’s changes, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was moved to December 2022, then bumped around one more time to its current Dec. 21 release date. Shazam 2 will now be preceded by Black Adam on Oct. 21, and followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is coming on March 17, 2023.

