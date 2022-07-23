She-Hulk is joined by Daredevil in new trailer from San Diego Comic Con 2022

She-Hulk is heading into the courtroom in the newest trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming series. The trailer, released at San Diego Comic-Con, shows Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as a few of the show’s many guest actors like Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Mark Ruffalo. She-Hulk is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 17.

The series will follow Walters as she battles charges (and some villains), defending clients from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a few familiar faces. We already know that Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction) will star in the show as Abomination, a role he first played in 2008’s mostly canonical The Incredible Hulk film, as well as in a cameo for Shang Chi. Benedict Wong will also reprise his role as Wong for the series. And at the end, there’s a teeny-tiny snippet of another superhero with a law degree...

Along with these returning actors and Maslany, She-Hulk will also star Ginger Gonzaga (Togetherness), Griffin Matthews (The Flight Attendant), and Josh Segarra (Arrow). The series is created and showrun by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley).

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.