The metaverse comes for Mythic Quest in first season 3 teaser

On Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, the creators of Mythic Quest released a new look at the very different world of season 3 — even if it has the usual HR complaints. It was also announced that the Apple TV Plus show, created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, would be returning for a third season this fall.

In the teaser, we see a glimpse of the new sleek new gaming studio Ian and Poppy have founded — Grimpop, per the ludicrously sci-fi decal on the wall — along with some of their forays into the metaverse. But while the company may be new, there’s still a lot of shit happening at Mythic Quest HQ, including an HR meeting where everyone seems a little at fault (of course) and Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike and, very briefly, Justice League).

McElhenney stars as Ian Grimm, the creative director of a games studio behind a popular MMORPG. Charlotte Nicdao plays Poppy, the studio’s lead engineer and co-creative director, who often butts heads with Ian over... anything. Given that the new season’s tagline is “Breakups are hard. Working together is harder,” it seems unlikely that’s going to change. Community’s Danny Pudi and David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) play Brad and David, respectively, who make up what we see of the business side of the Mythic Quest company.

After the end of the second season saw a lot of upheaval for the Mythic Quest crew — Brad was arrested for insider trading, Ian and Poppy left to start their new venture — season 3 has a lot to pick up from. Someone who will be missing in the new season is F. Murray Abraham’s Carl Longbottom. Although Abraham was a main cast member for the first two seasons, Lionsgate confirmed in April that he would not be returning to the show. No reason was given for his departure, and his disappearance isn’t addressed in the teaser either.

While Mythic Quest isn’t quite the breakout hit that Ted Lasso has been for Apple, it’s certainly been well received: The show boasts 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and managed last year to get Sir Anthony Hopkins (alongside McElhenney, whatever) to announce that Apple had picked the show up for two more seasons, bringing the total to four.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.