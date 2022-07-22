MultiVersus is adding LeBron James, Rick and Morty to roster

The roster for Warner Bros. Games’ Super Smash Bros.-like MultiVersus is growing. At San Diego Comic-Con, developer Player First Games revealed the next batch of fighters coming to the fighter: NBA all-star LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy and Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from Rick and Morty.

LeBron will be added to the MultiVersus open beta next week, developers said, with Rick and Morty coming later. The stars of Adult Swim’s cartoon series will be separate characters.

Rick Sanchez will use his portal gun in battle and can summon Meeseeks, while Morty will join MultiVersus armed with projectiles and counter moves. Morty will be available when MultiVersus season 1 begins on Aug. 9. Rick will also be part of the game’s first season, but his release timing was not announced.

MultiVersus brings together Batman, Superman, Arya Stark, Tom and Jerry, and Scooby-Doo’s Ultra Instinct Shaggy for chaos. At first glance, it looks a lot like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl with its franchise-spanning cast and platform fighting. MultiVersus, though, is free to play and focuses on team-based 2v2 fighting.

Other Warner Bros.-owned characters confirmed to appear so far include Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn from the DC universe, Bugs Bunny, Taz, The Iron Giant, Finn and Jake the Dog from Adventure Time, and Steven Universe and Garnet. A bunch of these characters will be voiced by their familiar voice actors, too, like Tara Strong as Harley Quinn and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. LeBron James, however, won’t be providing his own voice to his likeness; instead, actor John Bentley will voice MultiVersus’ LeBron.

MultiVersus is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X with cross-play support and “dedicated server-based rollback netcode and content-filled seasons,” according to the developer. The game is currently in beta, with an open beta launching on July 26.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.

Correction: A previous version of this story said that LeBron James would provide his voice for the game. That detail has since been corrected.