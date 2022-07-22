Here’s everything Crunchyroll showed off at its 2022 Comic-Con industry panel

Crunchyroll’s Tim Lyu and Lauren Moore came to the company’s industry panel at San Diego Comic-Con ready to present the latest news on the streaming service’s upcoming anime programming, from Fall 2022 into next year. But the question on nearly every attendee’s mind was easy enough to guess: What is the premiere date for Chainsaw Man?

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll had nothing to share on the highly anticipated adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s ultra-violent horror action manga from studio MAPPA, which is slated to premiere sometime later this year. Instead, the panel focused primarily on titles which had already been announced during Crunchyroll’s Anime Expo panel earlier this month, showing off trailers for anime like the second season of Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, and more.

Here’s everything that was shown at Crunchyroll’s Industry Panel at San-Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac — Battle for Sanctuary

Previously announced during Crunchyroll’s industry panel at Anime Expo 2022, Crunchyroll will stream the second season of Toei Animation’s CG anime adaptation of the Saint Seiya series, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, later this month. The series, which first premiered on Netflix in 2019, follows a group of five warriors with mystical powers and armor derived from various constellations who are charged with protecting the reincarnation of the Greek goddess Athena in her battle against Poseidon and Hades for control of the Earth.

The English, Spanish and Portuguese-dubbed versions of the second season, titled Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac — Battle for Sanctuary, will premiere the same day as the subtitled premiere.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac — Battle for Sanctuary will premiere in July and stream on Crunchyroll.

To Your Eternity season 2

The second season of To Your Eternity, the anime adaptation of A Silent Voice author Yoshitoki Ōima’s ongoing fantasy manga, is set to premiere and simulcast on Crunchyroll this fall. The series follows the journey of a nameless sentient orb, later named Fushi, who is created and sent to Earth by a mysterious entity in order to preserve information and experience life. Over the course of its journey, Fushi assumes the form of several entities including a rock, an arctic wolf, and before ultimately assuming the appearance of a young white-haired boy.

The trailer Crunchyroll screened, which was the same one screened during the service’s Anime Expo panel, shows Fushi embarking on a new adventure after isolating himself from the human world out of grief from his inability to save the human beings around him from the inevitablity of death.

To Your Eternity season 2 will premiere this Fall and stream on Crunchyroll.

The Tale of Outcasts

Crunchyroll had nothing to offer in the way of updates or a trailer for The Tale of Outcasts, the anime adaptation of Makoto Hoshino’s historical supernatural fantasy manga, other than to reiterate that ... well, it’s still happening! The original manga tells the story of Wisteria, an orphan girl living in 19th century Great Britain, who meets and bonds with a powerful immortal beast-like being named Marbas. The two set out in search of a place where they can live in peace in a world populated by humans and anthropomorphic beasts alike.

The Tale of Outcasts is “coming soon” and stream on Crunchyroll.

In/Spectre season 2

Crunchyroll screened the trailer for the second season of In/Spectre, which was previously shown at Anime Expo 2022. A supernatural romance mystery anime based on Kyo Shirodaira and Hiro Kyohara’s manga of the same name, the series follows Kurō Sakuragawa, a university student with inexplicable healing abilities, and Kotoko Iwanaga, a young girl with one eye and one leg with the ability to communicate with yokai, who team up to exorcise wayward spirits and preserve the balance between the physical and supernatural world.

In/Spectre season 2 will premiere in January 2023 and stream on Crunchyroll.

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Crunchyroll showed off the trailer for Tomo-Chan Is a Girl!, which was previously screened at Anime Expo 2022. Adapted from Fumita Yanagida’s romantic slice of life comedy manga, the series centers on the eponymous Tomo Aizawa, a tomboyish girl who nurtures a crush on her childhood friend Junichirou who, oblivious to her advances, only sees Tomo as “one of the boys.”

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! will premiere in January 2023 and stream on Crunchyroll.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

Crunchyroll screened the trailer for the second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, which was previously shown at Anime Expo 2022. Based on Rifujin na Magonote’s fantasy insekai novel series, the anime centers on a jobless, lecherous, 34 year old Japanese man who, after being evicted from his home and missing his parents’ funeral, dies while attempting to save a group of teenagers from an oncoming truck.

Reincarnated as a baby named Rudeus in a fantasy world of sword and sorcery, the young man attempts to live his new life without regrets and become a powerful warrior and sorcerer in his own right. The second season picks up after the events of the previous season, with Rudeus and his allies attempting to find a way back home after being teleported to a mysterious new continent.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will premiere this Fall and stream on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling

Crunchyroll screened the trailer for Solo Leveling, which was previously shown at Anime Expo 2022. Based on the extremely popular Webtoon, which itself is based on the South Korean web novel written by Chugong, the series concerns the story of Sung Jinwoo, a young man living in a fantasy world where magically-empowered humans known as “Hunters” battle against supernatural creatures that threaten humanity’s existence.

One of the weakest Hunters in existence, Sung Jinwoo is endowed with the ability to “level up” his powers by a mysterious force, allowing him to surpass those who once mocked him and embark on a personal journey to discover the root of this miraculous power. So, think My Hero Academia meets Hunter x Hunter meets Jujutsu Kaisen.

Crunchyroll offered no new updates or information about the series, aside from reiterating that the anime will premiere sometime in 2023.

Solo Leveling will premiere in 2023 and stream on Crunchyroll.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.