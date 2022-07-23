Daredevil returns with new Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again

After cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil will once again roam the streets of Hell’s Kitchen in a new series coming to Disney Plus.

Marvel Studios announced that series, Daredevil: Born Again, on Saturday at the studio’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, with a spring 2024 premiere window.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be reprising their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively. The two starred together in Netflix’s Daredevil, which ran on that streaming service from 2015-2018 before it was brought to Disney Plus, after both actors briefly appeared in No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively.

The only other clue at the moment is the show’s title, which references a classic arc by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli where the Kingpin, having learned Daredevil’s identity, sets about methodically ruining his life. The story served as the partial inspiration for season 3 of Daredevil on Netflix, but did not get a full adaptation.

Also, fans won’t have to wait until 2024 to see the Man Without Fear again — a tease at the end of She-Hulk’s latest trailer gave us a brief glimpse of Daredevil in costume, suggesting that the MCU’s other lawyer-turned-hero may be a big part of the MCU in the years to come.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.