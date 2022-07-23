Marvel’s Ironheart makes her MCU debut in the Black Panther 2 trailer

Marvel Studios will bring a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters and to Disney Plus with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Marvel showed off its live-action Ironheart in the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will release Nov. 11, 2022. The Ironheart show is part of Marvel’s newly announced Phase Five, though the only timeline given was “Fall 2023.”

Ironheart’s alter ego is Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates what Marvel describes as “the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.” Played by Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk), young Riri takes on the mantle of Ironheart after she builds her own suit of souped-up armor, one that she’ll apparently upgrade with the advanced technology of Wakanda and its powerful extraterrestrial element, Vibranium.

Riri Williams made her Marvel Comics debut in 2016, in the pages of Invincible Iron Man. While studying engineering at MIT — Tony Stark’s alma mater — Riri reverse-engineers an older model of Iron Man’s armor and fights a bit of crime, naturally garnering the attention of Stark and later working alongside an AI duplicate of Tony after he fell into a coma.

Ironheart isn’t the only Iron Man spinoff in the works for Disney Plus. Marvel Studios also has Armor Wars, based on the classic comic series of the same name, coming to the streaming service next year. That series will bring back Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, aka War Machine, to contend with Stark tech falling into the wrong hands.

