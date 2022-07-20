What to expect from Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe at SDCC 2022

San Diego Comic-Con is back for 2022, and Warner Bros. is bringing a full slate, from HBO to Cartoon Network. In the DC Universe alone, the studio’s gamut-running offerings include a full Hall H panel for Netflix’s The Sandman and events for season 3 of Harley Quinn on HBO Max, as well as the video games Gotham Knights and MultiVersus.

Still shrouded in mystery, however, is the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel on July 23, the only place we’re likely to see the studio pull back the curtain on upcoming DC Comics-inspired films. Here’s what Warner Bros. says we can expect from the panel — and everything they could surprise us with.

Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Warner Bros. has promised that the stars of both of its upcoming Shazam-inspired features will make an appearance in Hall H. Zachary Levi and Dwayne Johnson both being energetic actors, we might even see them pulling some fun out of their characters’ longtime enemy to frenemy history.

Hitting theaters in October, Black Adam — starring Johnson as the titular Shazam villain/antihero and Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan as the superheroic members of the Justice Society — is due for the hype machine. We could see another trailer release, and it seems likely that folks in Hall H will get treated to a whole scene.

But let’s not forget Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. will release the sequel to 2019’s Shazam! — same director, same cast, plus Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren as witchy villains — on Dec. 21. That makes SDCC prime time for a first teaser.

That’s everything that Warner Bros. has said it’s bringing to Hall H. But just in case the studio decides to pull some surprises, here are the upcoming projects that are ripe for a harvest of news.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wonder Woman 3

The first sequel to 2018 blockbuster Aquaman has been pushed around the release schedule but is currently slated for March 17, 2023 — filming wrapped this January and we haven’t see a peep of footage yet.

Wonder Woman 3 is also solidly in development at Warner Bros., and has been since late 2020. It could be time for a title announcement or some other kind of update from the reportedly modern-day-set movie.

Everything spinning out of The Batman

The Batman was one of Warner Bros.’ big early successes of 2022 — and the studio has plenty planned to launch from that success. An update on The Batman 2 would be most likely in a panel about the company’s theatrical projects, but two tie-in HBO Max shows are also in the cards and could potentially get a mention, one for Colin Farrell’s Penguin and another focused on Arkham Asylum.

The long-term slate

Warner Bros. has too many DC projects in production to list here, from Batgirl to Static Shock to Green Lantern on HBO Max. Any one of them could get a mention in Hall H. But among the most anticipated and most awkward will be any update on The Flash, starring the troubled actor Ezra Miller, currently set for June 23, 2023.

You can find all our coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 right here.