Nick Fury and Marvel’s Secret Invasion are coming to Disney Plus in 2023

Marvel boss Kevin Feige shared a lot of exciting MCU news during Saturday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, including an update on the upcoming Nick Fury series Secret Invasion. We now know the six-episode series will premiere spring 2023 on Disney Plus.

Secret Invasion will follow Nick Fury during a time when a sect of shapeshifting alien Skrulls have infiltrated all aspects of Earth. In the comics, this infiltration was a step toward the Skrulls’ eventual full-scale invasion of the planet, with Skrulls replacing several famous superheroes with alien doppelgängers.

Up until this point in the MCU, the Skrulls have been on the side of the good guys, so it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios adapts this comics arc for the Disney Plus show. But even if some portion of the Skrulls break bad in Secret Invasion, at least one of them will be working alongside our heroes. Ben Mendelsohn will star as Talos, a Skrull leader and ally of Fury who was previously introduced in Captain Marvel and last seen talking to Fury in the Spider-Man: Far from Home post-credits scene.

In addition to Jackson and Mendelsohn, Secret Invasion stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the series’ mysterious main villain, Dermot Mulroney as U.S. President Ritson, and Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo in undisclosed roles.

Secret Invasion will also feature the returns of Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes. And given the Skrulls’ ability to shapeshift into anyone, the possibilities for additional cameos from MCU characters, both alive and dead, are only limited by actors’ schedules and interest.

The trailer isn’t publicly available yet, but Smulders shared some info on the upcoming series, which will catch up with Nick after his return home. James Rhodes will also be back in action, and Smulders confirmed there would be a real spy movie feel to the show: Secret Invasion will be steeped in conspiracy and intrigue, and it’ll be a real guessing game between who is a human and who is a Skrull.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.