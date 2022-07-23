Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will put a new spin on an old villain

After years of delays and rescheduling, Marvel’s Phase Four is back on track — though it will end with 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced that means a few MCU films are moving to Phase Five, including ﻿Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Though Marvel didn’t drop a trailer to the wider public at its SDCC panel, they did show a trailer that teased some new details on the film. The third film in the Peyton Reed-directed series will see Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) team up once more with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and fellow Quantum Realm survivor Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). When Quantumania picks up, Scott Lang is coasting on saving the universe and plans to write a book (“Look Out for the Little Guy!” reads the cover).

Earlier this month, a leak suggested that the Ant-Family will be up against multiple villains in Quantumania. Deadline first reported in 2020 that the main foe would likely be Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors — a fact confirmed by Majors himself during the Quantumania panel. As Majors put it: “There will be conquering” — a formidable promise after his turn as the Kang variant He Who Remains in Disney Plus’s Loki. At its SDCC 2022 presentation, Marvel called Kang “very important to Phase Five.” Make of that what you will.

Now Marvel’s announced that Scott will be facing off against another familiar face: M.O.D.O.K., who was first rumored to be joining the MCU in 2021. Marvel confirmed that tidbit as well during its Hall H panel, with a glimpse of him in the trailer.

But the new additions aren’t all bad guys (that we know of): He’ll be joined by none other than Bill Murray. Scott will have some more backup in the form of his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), who may be poised to help kick off the MCU’s long-awaited foray into the Young Avengers.

