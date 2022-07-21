 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Pokémon Squishmallows are exceptionally cute

Pikachu and Gengar are confirmed so far. I’d like to hug them

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
pikachu and gengar squishmallows at sdcc 2022, behind glass boxes Photo: Aaron Margolin/Jazwares global brand manager for Pokémon
Part of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

It’s unfair that there hasn’t been a Pokémon and Squishmallow collaboration before now. Thankfully, our days without the adorable plush toys will eventually be over: On Wednesday, Squishmallow and The Pokémon Company started teasing an exceptionally cute collaboration. And on Friday, we’ve got the first look of the Pokémon Squishmallows at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Jazwares Pokémon global brand manager Aaron Margolin posted a look at the Squishmallows on Twitter, showing that it’s not just Pikachu. Gengar’s got a Squishmallow form, too. Pokémon fans at SDCC are starting to get a peek at the toys as the show floor in California opens, too.

There’s no pricing details available just yet. Squishmallows creator Jazwares announced in a news release that Pikachu and Gengar will be available later this year, in the fall, on the Pokémon Center website.

Squishmallows come in plenty of different sizes — from minis at five inches to bigger boys at 24 inches. Prices typically range up to $50.

Update: This story has been updated to include new information from a Jazwares news release.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon