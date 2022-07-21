The Pokémon Squishmallows are exceptionally cute

It’s unfair that there hasn’t been a Pokémon and Squishmallow collaboration before now. Thankfully, our days without the adorable plush toys will eventually be over: On Wednesday, Squishmallow and The Pokémon Company started teasing an exceptionally cute collaboration. And on Friday, we’ve got the first look of the Pokémon Squishmallows at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Jazwares Pokémon global brand manager Aaron Margolin posted a look at the Squishmallows on Twitter, showing that it’s not just Pikachu. Gengar’s got a Squishmallow form, too. Pokémon fans at SDCC are starting to get a peek at the toys as the show floor in California opens, too.

It’s not just Pikachu! Here’s Wave 1 of our Pokémon Squishmallows! pic.twitter.com/vIP3BCekQr — Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) July 21, 2022

Front and back shots. The Gengar is phenomenal #SquishmallowsxPokemon pic.twitter.com/GJA90weaqI — Dumb Boy Summer (@FizzOpera) July 21, 2022

There’s no pricing details available just yet. Squishmallows creator Jazwares announced in a news release that Pikachu and Gengar will be available later this year, in the fall, on the Pokémon Center website.

Squishmallows come in plenty of different sizes — from minis at five inches to bigger boys at 24 inches. Prices typically range up to $50.

Update: This story has been updated to include new information from a Jazwares news release.