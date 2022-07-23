Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built on the shoulders of Tony Stark, Marvel Comics was shaped around the company’s First Family: The Fantastic Four. For comics fans, the cinematic omission of Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm are one of the last things keeping the MCU from feeling truly like Marvel Comics, which means Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Fantastic Four film has a lot on its shoulders.

How the movie will run at those expectations is finally starting to take shape. At the Marvel Studios panel in San Diego Comic-Con, the studio announced that Fantastic Four will kick off Phase Six of the MCU, premiering Nov. 8, 2024. The phase will end with two Avengers movies: Avengers: Kang Dynasty (releasing May 2, 2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (out Nov. 7, 2025).

This is the first news since the film lost director Jon Watts of the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy after the filmmaker left the project to work on a coming-of-age TV series set in the Star Wars universe.

Previously, the Fantastic Four has been featured in three films from the now-defunct 20th Century Fox. The first two, Fantastic Four and its sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, were lighter in tone and abandoned over middling reception. The third, 2015’s Fantastic Four, was a highly-publicized disaster that nearly ended the career of director Josh Trank.

So far, the Fantastic Four has had less than fantastic cinematic success. Perhaps the MCU will provide what was missing all along.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.