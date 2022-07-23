The biggest news and announcements from Marvel’s SDCC 2022 panel

Marvel returned to San Diego Comic-Con and Hall H with style and an avalanche of news.

Marvel’s SDCC 2022 panel was more than just prep for D23, which kicks off on Sept. 9. We anticipated announcements on the multiple MCU sequels in the works, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the studio shared some significant updates and previews, including outlining Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. Here are the biggest Marvel announcements to come from Hall H this Saturday.

More clarity on Phases 4 through 6, including the entire Phase 5 schedule

Phase 4 of the MCU will end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Phase 5 appears to be fully planned out and will start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and end with Thunderbolts. Phase 6, which is only lightly populated right now, will end with a two-part Avengers saga. We have the whole slate right here.

A new slate of animated series is in the works, including X-Men ’97 and Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Just announced at #SDCC2022:



Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an Original series, streaming in 2024 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/v7sqUUHoPa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

Marvel kicked off its SDCC 2022 announcements on Friday, with an I Am Groot trailer, an update on the revival of X-Men ‘97 — which will see Magneto leading the team — and a series order for Spider-Man: Freshman Year, a new animated series coming to Disney Plus.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer wows the crowd, introduces Namor

It was an emotional moment in San Diego as the trailer for the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, debuted. It’s a stunning trailer, and shows off our first look at Namor in the MCU, as well as Riri Williams as Ironheart.

The Fantastic Four movie has a date

Fourth time’s a charm? It would be fitting for this particular franchise. The MCU’s version of The Fantastic Four will come out Nov. 8, 2024 and start Phase 6 of the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the end for this team, introduce the High Evolutionary

All things must come to an end. James Gunn’s third Guardians of the Galaxy movie will also apparently be the last for this squad. The audience in San Diego was also treated to an in-character performance by Chukwudi Iwuji (who worked with Gunn on Peacemaker) as the villainous High Evolutionary.

Daredevil’s back

Yes, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock recently made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But now he’s appearing in She-Hulk and getting his own Disney Plus show, Daredevil Reborn, premiering Spring 2024.

Secret Invasion show has a date, more details

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will lead this conspiracy thriller, trying to unravel a Skrull conspiracy to infiltrate Earth at the highest levels. The show is arriving on Disney Plus in Spring 2023.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.