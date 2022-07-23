 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Netflix's The Sandman TV series has a trailer worth dreaming about

Mr. Sandman, bring me a ... trailer (bum, bum, bum, bum)

By Susana Polo
There’s barely a character left unrevealed in Netflix’s new trailer for The Sandman, based on DC Comics’ influential cult classic. Revealed at the Sandman Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the new footage features mortals, nightmares, Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer and Death herself.

According to Netflix, the TV series starts exactly where the original 1989 comic series did. After decades of imprisonment in the waking world, the King of Dreams (Tom Sturridge) must reclaim his fallen kingdom and his stolen power, and capture his most wayward subjects — or humanity as we know it could be destroyed. On the way, he runs into DC Comics characters like John Constantine (transformed into John’s ancestor Johanna, played by Jenna Coleman, for the TV series), historical figures like William Shakespeare, and even the devil themself (Gwendoline Christie).

The Sandman’s 10-episode season drops on Netflix on Aug. 5.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.

