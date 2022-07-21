Sarah Michelle Gellar joins the Teen Wolf universe

Buffy’s trading vampires for werewolves, with Sarah Michelle Gellar joining the Teen Wolf universe in previously announced spinoff series, Wolf Pack. The news was announced at San Diego Comic-Con’s Teen Wolf panel, along with more information about the Teen Wolf movie.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount Plus series will follow a teenage boy and girl after a California wildfire awakens a supernatural killer. Gellar will play an arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is brought into Los Angeles to catch the teenager arsonists, and then discovered that a terrifying supernatural predator is now terrorizing the city.

Gellar will also executive produce the series. She joins Armani Jackson (Honor Society), Bella Shepard (The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflowers), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town).

Wolf Pack will be written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, who is also writing and producing the upcoming Teen Wolf movie.