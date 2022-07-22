The Dragon Prince returns to Netflix with a time skip this winter

After three years, The Dragon Prince will finally return to Netflix this winter with a fourth season. More plot details about this next phase of the Netflix animated show were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

The new saga will be called “Mystery of Aaravos,” referring to the enigmatic (and handsome) Startouch elf who was advising Big Bad Viren throughout the show’s first three seasons. And because art reflects life, the show itself also gets a time skip and picks up two years after the Battle of the Storm Spire. New footage, which appears to be the opening scenes of this upcoming season, shows what two characters have been up to during this time.

Dark mage Claudia has spent the past two years resurrecting her dead father, while listening to advice for Aaravos, who has been trapped in a strange chrysalis prison since the end of last season. Meanwhile, Prince Callum is now High Mage Callum — except he’s not really one for formalities.

What we don’t see in the footage is the fact that Callum’s little brother Ezran has now fully stepped into his role as king, baby dragon Zym is no longer a baby dragon, and Moonshadow elf assassin Rayla has parted ways from the humans in search of Viren. The new season (subtitled “Book Four: Earth”) will also introduce the Earthblood elves for the first time. Much of this season will revolve around Claudia trying to free Aaravos, so that she can fully save her father, while the rest of the characters try to stop the Startouch elf from reaching his full power.

The Dragon Prince’s most recent season arrived on Netflix in 2019. Around that time, one of the series’ creators, Aaron Ehasz, was accused by several women of creating a hostile working environment at Wonderstorm, the animation studio that produces The Dragon Prince.

Season 4 of The Dragon Prince is set to hit Netflix this November.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.