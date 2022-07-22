Groot lets one rip in first trailer for I Am Groot short series

I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot. I am Groot!

Translation: The first trailer for I Am Groot, the new Disney Plus short series, premiered at San Diego Comic-Con. And as one can imagine, it features a lot of Baby Groot. And also, Baby Groot farts? Unclear if Groot possesses the same bodily functions as humanoids. But he sure is adorable!

The series isn’t exactly instrumental in the next phase of the MCU, but hey! Who doesn’t want more Baby Groot? Just look at his wee little eyes and mouth. Even though he is just a baby, he sure towers over these even smaller aliens. What a wonderful world it is through Baby Groot’s eyes.

Vin Diesel reprises the role of Baby Groot, with Bradley Cooper as Rocket. The rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy aren’t confirmed to make an appearance, but we won’t know for certain till the shorts arrive.

The five new shorts hit Disney Plus on Aug. 10.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.