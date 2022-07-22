Watch the best San Diego Comic-Con 2022 trailers here

San Diego Comic-Con returned in force this year, with exciting announcements about Dungeons & Dragons, Marvel, DC and every franchise in between. The in-person panels have been packed with news, tearful reunions — and farewells — and oh so many trailers. Luckily, you don’t have be seated at Hall H to get your first looks The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or I Am Groot — Polygon has put together a running list of the most eye-opening trailers from SDCC 2022, which we’ll be updating throughout the weekend.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Comic-Con is always a weekend filled with big news and unexpected announcements, but perhaps one of the happier surprises to come out of the event is how great the upcoming D&D movie looks. The first trailer for Honor Among Thieves is packed with everything that we love about Dungeons & Dragons and Chris “The Best Chris” Pine.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The more Amazon shows of us of Rings of Power, the more excited we’re getting for the Lord of the Rings prequel series. The latest trailer gives us an even better look at Middle-earth during the Second Age, including where the show will find the dwarves, elves, hobbits, and humans. And, oh yeah, it also maybe, possibly, could have given us our first look at Sauron.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead returns this October to wrap up the series after 11 bloody seasons. Ahead of the show’s final eight episodes, AMC released a new trailer that sets up what’s to come — and it’s not looking too great for our heroes. Then again, would we really have expected otherwise?

Tales of the Walking Dead

Tales of the Walking Dead is the third spinoff of the zombie drama, but the first one to break from the formula and embrace anthology storytelling. Every episode of the AMC series will tell a standalone tale and primarily center around new characters. Based on this trailer, Tales of the Walking Dead is embracing the freedom of the format, giving us tones and tales we haven’t seen in this universe before.

I Am Groot

The latest Marvel show to sprout on Disney Plus, I Am Groot follows Baby Groot (voiced once again by Vin Diesel) as he gets into all kinds of adorable adventures on a planet filled with even teenier creatures. The first full trailer shows Baby Groot embracing his awesomeness, and while there’s no sign of Rocket Raccoon, the fact that Bradley Cooper is reprising the role means we can expect a family reunion when this five-short series debuts in August.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

An early highlight of SDCC 2022, the Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer took fans back to Beacon Hills, the site of so much otherworldly feuding and flesh-and-blood crushes. Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is back, as expected, so the real surprise is the return of Allison Argent, whose death in season three remains shocking after all this time. At the panel, Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis said the movie would provide an “emotional ending” to his supernatural drama.

National Treasure: Edge of History

The wait for more National Treasure is over — but instead of a third film starring Nicolas Cage, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is pivoting to the small screen with Edge of History, a more “youthful” take on the franchise. The first teaser for the series, which comprises 10 episodes, introduces us to the new face of treasure hunting: Lisette Olivera as Jess Morales.

The Dragon Prince

After a three-year absence, Netflix’s The Dragon Prince returned with a compelling first look at season four. Instead of a barrage of scenes, this trailer focuses on what seems to be the opening scenes of the new season, which premieres this winter.

