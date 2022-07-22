The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes movie is now a romantic Walking Dead TV show

It’s been four years since AMC announced that it would continue the story of Rick Grimes in the form of a whole trilogy of made-for-TV movies. And at this weekend’s Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC finally revealed that — much like a zombie — the Rick Grimes movie wasn’t exactly dead, but wasn’t exactly the same either. Rick and Michonne’s story will continue in a six-episode TV miniseries starting in 2023.

Actor Andrew Lincoln’s final episode of The Walking Dead aired in 2018, with his character’s fate uncertain. A season later, Danai Gurira also departed the show, with her character Michonne setting off on a journey to find Rick. Lincoln and Gurira will both return for the new series.

In a press release, AMC offered an official summary indicating that Rick and Michonne’s relationship will be the backbone of the show. “This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

AMC also said that the show will “begin with six episodes,” leaving open the possibility that the series will extend beyond that as well.

