The new animated Avatar movie will star Aang and the Gaang as adults

At today’s Avatar: The Last Airbender panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Nickelodeon’s Avatar Studios announced the subject of its first animated Avatar movie. The flick, which is distinct from the live-action Netflix TV series that co-creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko stepped away from citing creative differences, will focus on the adventures of Aang and his friends as young adults.

Voice actress Janet Varney recorded a message for fans at the panel, that Nickelodeon later tweeted for the world to see:

Just got some HUGE NEWS from @janetvarney at our #NickSDCC Avatar: Braving the Elements – LIVE! panel, the first feature-length movie from Avatar Studios will be focusing on Avatar Aang and his friends! pic.twitter.com/dsbK1XMCe5 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 22, 2022

“There have been a lot of rumors floating around, a lot of speculation, and a lot of excitement — I feel it too,” Varney said, looking up from a copy of an Avatar tie-in novel. “But we figured it was time to set the record straight. The first feature-length movie from Avatar Studios will be focusing on Avatar Aang and his friends.”

Aang was the star of Avatar: The Last Airbender (sometimes known as Avatar: The Legend of Aang), but as the Avatar, he had many past lives and at least one future one. Varney voiced Avatar Korra, Aang’s successor and star of Avatar: The Legend of Korra, which took place decades after Aang’s time. And fans have shown fierce interest in avatars past, as well, like the warrior woman Avatar Kyoshi, the star of the novel seen in Varney’s hands.

But according to accounts from the panel, this new movie will focus on a period never before shown in an Avatar show: Aang and his friends as young adults. And that’s a pretty tantalizing mystery for fans as well.

