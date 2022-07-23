 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Star Trek: Lower Decks sets its parody sights on Deep Space 9 in new trailer

The characters will walk the Promenade and meet some very familiar faces

By Susana Polo
In today’s Star Trek universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount unveiled the first trailer for season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, featuring new worlds and new aliens and also one very familiar space station: the Deep Space 9.

The last of the great 1990s Trek shows, Star Trek: Deep Space 9 took place on a stationary Starfleet installation rather than a ship, specifically an abandoned Cardassian space station. And in welcome news for its mildly rabid fans (this writer included) it seems that the crew of Lower Decks will make a stop there at some point in the season.

“They’re going to visit the station,” show creator Mike McMahan told the audience in Hall H. “They’re going to circle it, they’re going to go in and walk the Promenade and look at the Cardassian architecture and maybe even see some familiar faces.”

At least one of those familiar faces can already be seen in the trailer: the Klingon admiral Martok, who featured heavily in the back end of DS9.

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns to Paramount Plus on Aug. 25. You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.

