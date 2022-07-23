 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s the official slate for Marvel’s Phase 5 and 6

Kevin Feige announced the new slate at San Diego Comic-Con

By Pete Volk
The schedule for MCU Phase 5 Photo: Austen Goslin

The upcoming calendar for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen a shake-up. The Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever will now be the final installment of the franchise’s Phase 4, and the third Ant-Man and the Wasp movie, Quantumania, will begin Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

We already knew that most of these shows and movies were coming, but now we have dates for many of them (and actual titles for some, as well). All of Phase 5 has been plotted out, as well as some of Phase 6.

Here’s the calendar as it stands right now for Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase 5

Feb. 17 2023: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

The third movie in the Ant-Man series brings back director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. New to this particular mini-franchise are Kathryn Newton (now playing Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter), Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror (but a different version than the one that showed up in Loki season one), and Bill Murray.

Scott Lang has saved the universe, so he’s taking some time to himself and writing a book. We already know from Ms. Marvel he has a podcast. What could go wrong?

Spring 2023: Secret Invasion (Disney Plus)

nick fury in spider-man: far from home Photo: Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

This upcoming series sees Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendolsohn) team up in a conspiracy thriller where Skrulls have infiltrated Earth at the highest levels. At SDCC, Cobie Smulder described the show as a “guessing game” between humans and Skrull. Emilia Clark and Olivia Colman also feature in the cast. The series will be directed by Thomas Bezucha (Big Eden) and Ali Selem (Sweet Land), and written by Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot).

May 5, 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy Image: Walt Disney Studios

James Gunn returns for the third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. It will be the last for this particular team, with a focus on Rocket, per the SDCC presentation.

A trailer was shown at SDCC, with a brief glimpse of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and a baby Rocket.

Summer 2023: Echo (Disney Plus)

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Disney Plus series, Marvel’s Echo. Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney

This spin-off series from Hawkeye will follow Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez. Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox will also reportedly be involved, as well as Zahn McClarnon.

Summer 2023: Loki season 2 (Disney Plus)

Loki (Tom&nbsp;Hiddleston) stands in a desert in a scene from the first season of Loki Image: Marvel Studios

Season 2 of Loki was confirmed a while ago, but now we have a release date. Tom Hiddlestone returns, of course

July 28, 2023: The Marvels

captain marvel (brie larson) in the desert Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

This sequel to Captain Marvel will be directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and will see the first meeting of Kamala Khan with her idol Carol Danvers (after a near-miss in Ms. Marvel).

November 3, 2023: Blade

Blade! It’s happening again. One of the most brilliant superhero movies of all time is getting a reboot, this time with Mahershala Ali as the lead half-vampire. Bassam Tariq (Ghosts of Sugar Land) directs, and Delroy Lindo co-stars.

Fall 2023: Ironheart (Disney Plus)

An illustration of Ironheart blasting repulsor rays from the Iron Man comics Image: Stefano Caselli/Marvel

This series will follow Riri Williams, a young engineering student who makes a super iron suit much like Iron Man. Williams will be played by Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk), and will be seen first in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Winter 2023: Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Disney Plus)

Agatha Harkness smirks over her shoulder as she sits in a director’s chair in WandaVision, probably celebrating that she didn’t get killed off like most MCU villains Image: Disney Plus

This WandaVision spin-off series will follow Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness character.

Spring 2024: Daredevil Born Again

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in the second season of Daredevil Image: Marvel Studios

Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil in this upcoming series, and Vincent D’Onofrio will return as the Kingpin.

Daredevil recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as in the new trailer for the upcoming She-Hulk series.

May 3, 2024: Captain America New World Order

Anthony Mackie in the new Captain America suit in Falcon and the Winter Soldier Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson will be donning the shield once again after Falcon and Winter Soldier, in the latest installment in one of the MCU’s oldest franchises. New World Order was also the title of the first episode of that series. The movie will be directed by Julias Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

July 26, 2024: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts #12, Marvel Comics (1998). Kurt Busiek, Mark Bagley/Marvel Comics

The Thunderbolts are an antihero team of reformed supervillains. The movie adaptation will be directed by Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank).

Phase 6

November 8, 2024: Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four #60, Marvel Comics (2002). Mike Wieringo, Karl Kesel, Richard Isanove/Marvel Comics

After three previous attempts at a Fantastic Four movie (and a recent cameo), is this the one that finally gets it right?

May 2, 2025: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the Citadel in Loki season 1 Image: Marvel Studios

This will be the first part of a two-part conclusion to Phase 6, a la Infinity War.

November 7, 2025: Avengers: Secret Wars

Secret Wars #1, Marvel Comics (2015). Alex Ross/Marvel Comics

This will be the second of a two-part conclusion to Phase 6, a la Endgame.

You can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.

