Who’s actually showing up for San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, set to run July 20-23, suddenly looks sparse on the presentation front.

Likely due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which has stalled many productions and pulled creators out of promotional cycles, many studios have opted out of attending the typically star-studded fan event. Adding to the potential woes for Comic-Con: the Screen Actors Guild has voted to authorize its own strike if it cannot reach a new TV and film contract deal before June 30. Whether or not SAG strikes a deal in time, both movie and TV studios are opting to buck the annual trend of trekking to San Diego to show off the next few years of productions.

With this possible strike looming, and seemingly no imminent end to the writers’ strike, it’s also possible that many of the projects that may have made appearances at SDCC this year might have their release dates delayed anyway, giving studios even fewer reasons to jump on stage to show them off.

Here are all the major studios and what their plans for SDCC are this year, as well as the projects they have on the horizon. We’ll update this list as we hear more.

Out: Disney (Marvel, Lucasfilm)

Even with some big releases on the horizon for both Marvel and Star Wars, Disney will reportedly pass on a big Hall H presentation. Marvel Comics will likely stick to plans and have a booth on the convention floor, though Lucasfilm’s presence at SDCC was expected to be sparse since its splash at Star Wars Celebration in May.

Upcoming Projects:

Untitled Star Wars movies

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Blade

Fantastic Four

Ahsoka

Loki season 2

X-Men Reboot

Thunderbolts

The Marvels

Echo

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Daredevil: Born Again

Ironheart

Deadpool 3

Captain America: Brave New World

Out: HBO

HBO will not host a panel at SDCC, and it remains unclear if it will have a booth.

Upcoming projects:

House of the Dragon season 2

The Last of Us season 2

In: Max

Max, the streaming behemoth that houses HBO’s content, may still attend the event, with plans to show off its adult animation slate.

Upcoming projects:

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake

Ten Year Old Tom

Young Love

Velma season 2

Scavengers Reign

DC’s Creature Commandos

Out: Sony Pictures

Polygon has heard from sources that Sony Pictures will not host any formal panels and currently does not have plans to have a presence at the con.

Upcoming projects:

Gran Turismo

Kraven the Hunter

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2

Madame Web

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Out: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures will not be hosting a panel, though Universal Products & Experiences and Amblin Entertainment announced that it will have an on-the-ground Jurassic Park activation to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film.

Upcoming projects:

The Exorcist: Believer

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Migration

Out: Netflix

Netflix won’t host a panel at SDCC, though it’s likely that it will have a booth on the show floor.

Upcoming projects:

One Piece

3 Body Problem

Rebel Moon

In: Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. is still planning on attending, with plans to reportedly showcase James Gunn-led DC Universe movies and other upcoming movies like Dune: Part 2. Of course, DC is expected to show up to rep comics throughout the convention.

Upcoming projects

Superman: Legacy

The Brave and the Bold

The Authority

Swamp Thing

Dune: Part 2

The Batman: Part 2

In: Paramount Pictures

Paramount will have at least one panel, for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The animated movie is out in August. There are no other announced plans as of yet, not even for Paramount Plus’ Star Trek shows — usually a Comic-Con staple.

Upcoming projects:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Undecided: NBC/Peacock

According to reports, NBC will only have panels if actors aren’t on strike, so we won’t know for sure until July.

Upcoming projects:

The Continental

The Community movie

In-ish: Amazon

Amazon is likely to have some sort of presence at SDCC, be it for the upcoming season of The Wheel of Time or for The Boys spinoff. Whether they’re panels or just displays on the convention floor remains unclear.

Upcoming projects:

Wheel of Time

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2

God of War

Fallout

Gen V

Blade Runner 2099

Undecided: Apple TV Plus

Apple has been pretty mum about any plans either way.

Upcoming projects:

Severance season 2

Manhunt

Sugar

The Beanie Bubble

Killers of the Flower Moon

In: Funko!

Funko will be attending SDCC and is planning a Hall H presentation as usual. Nothing can stop Funko.

Upcoming projects:

Funko Pops

Rewind collectibles

collectibles Funko Games

Mondo posters

Check back for additional updates as Comic-Con plans develop...