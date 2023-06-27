Jurassic Park toilet activation now the number two thing to do at SDCC 2023

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park is a seminal entry in the “eat the rich” canon. A Tyrannosaurus Rex eating a lawyer while he’s on the pot is... a blunt metaphor — and, frankly, that’s why the Michael Crichton adaptation is a classic. Thirty years later, Universal will pay tribute to this vicious loo content at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con with an on-site experience dubbed “Step Into Jurassic Park,” but that I will playfully refer to as the “Jurassic Park toilet activation” from henceforth.

According to a Universal news release, fans enter the Jurassic Park toilet activation at a recreation of the Jurassic Park gates, not the outhouse in which lawyer Donald Gennaro was brutally consumed by a T-Rex. The pop-up will feature multiple dino encounters from the movie, including a recreation of the Dilophosaurus attack scene, and, most importantly, the toilet scene. A faux Visitor’s Center will house 30th-anniversary-inspired toys, collectibles, apparel, and accessories. Polygon has reached out to Universal to clarify if there will be any toilet-related memorabilia in the store.

Three decades after sweeping up summer 1993, Spielberg’s Jurassic franchise continues to roar: The film was followed by The Lost World and Jurassic Park 3, was later rebooted with the Jurassic World films and TV spinoffs, and has left a massive footprint in the worlds of theme parks. But no sequel has dared to try and top the toilet scene. A Giganotosaurus has never gobbled up an entire fleet of porta potties. No velociraptor has dared to bite the butt of a man using a urinal. Only Spielberg was willing to depict the horror of getting chomped on the john, and for that, Universal is rightfully honoring the scene at Comic-Con.

Free reservations to attend the Jurassic Park toilet activation will open on June 29 at 12pm EST at the Jurassic Park website.