Watch the best San Diego Comic-Con 2023 trailers here

The 2023 San Diego Comic-Con is a considerably pared-down affair for the usually massive fan event. With ongoing strikes for both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, most of the major studios decided to cancel their SDCC participation.

But even without Disney, Universal, Netflix, and Sony, there were still plenty of new trailers debuted for upcoming shows and movies. Here are some highlights, which we’ll be updating throughout the weekend.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake

This Adventure Time spin-off follows the gender-swapped versions of Finn and Jake — Fionna and Cake. After first appearing in a episode of Adventure Time’s third season, they appeared in four additional episodes and quickly became fan favorites. This is the third series in the Adventure Time franchise, following Adventure Time and the limited series Distant Lands. Madeleine Martin and Roz Ryan return to voice Fionna and Cake.

Harley Quinn season 4

One of television’s raunchiest comedies, we last saw Harley Quinn going out with a bang in the extremely horned-up “A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.” Now Harley, Ivy, Clayface, and the rest of the gang return for more zany antics. Previous showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker are working on the spin-off Kite Man: Hell Yeah, so writer and producer Sarah Peters is taking over showrunning duties starting with this season.

Project K

With less American studios attending this year’s event, Kalki 2898 A.D. broke through as the first Indian movie ever to be presented at SDCC’s Hall H. It’s also the most expensive Indian movie ever made, breaking RRR’s previous mark, and the trailer shows off the big budget sci-fi world and a cast of superstars.

The Marvels

Carol Danvers, Nick Fury, Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau, and Goose the cat are back in this sequel to Captain Marvel. In this trailer we got a glimpse at the movie’s villain, and how the respective Marvels end up connected through their light powers. From The Candyman remake director Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is slated for a November 10 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogen and the team behind The Mitchells vs. the Machines comes out in early August, and the latest clip gets across the tone in the movie’s writing and animation. In this clip, we see Jackie Chan’s Splinter as the turtles try to sneak out to a movie.

Tiny Toons Looniversity

Want to feel old? The Tiny Toons are going to college.

A reboot of Tiny Toons Adventures, Looniversity follows their zany adventures at Acme Looniversity, and will premiere this fall on Cartoon Network and Max.