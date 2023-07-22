Star Trek: Discovery’s final season has more portals, more baddies, and more David Cronenberg

Every new Star Trek show boldly goes, but Star Trek: Discovery had the unenviable position of going first in the Paramount Plus explosion of new Star Trek TV. And if the the first clips from the upcoming fifth and final season — revealed during today’s Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 — have anything to say, the series is going to boldly go out with a bang.

The clip, an action sequence with little context of what lead up to it, follows Captain Michael Burnham as she is flung from a tense confrontation in the halls of a wrecked spaceship to piggybacking on the hull of a craft as it leaps into warp.

Season 5 of Discovery began filming last June, with the expectation of a premiere in early 2023. This March, however, Paramount both announced that it would be the final season of the show and that its premiere would be pushed out to early 2024. Stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala are expected to return as the crew of the starship Discovery for adventures in the far future time (even for Star Trek) of the 3200s.

Also, according to this new clip, David Cronenberg (yes, the actual David Cronenberg) will reprise his recurring role as the Federation expert Doctor Kovich.