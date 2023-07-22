 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Star Trek: Discovery’s final season has more portals, more baddies, and more David Cronenberg

The crew of the starship Discovery return for a last hurrah

By Susana Polo
/ new
Susana Polo is an entertainment editor at Polygon, specializing in pop culture and genre fare, with a primary expertise in comic books. Previously, she founded The Mary Sue.

Every new Star Trek show boldly goes, but Star Trek: Discovery had the unenviable position of going first in the Paramount Plus explosion of new Star Trek TV. And if the the first clips from the upcoming fifth and final season — revealed during today’s Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 — have anything to say, the series is going to boldly go out with a bang.

The clip, an action sequence with little context of what lead up to it, follows Captain Michael Burnham as she is flung from a tense confrontation in the halls of a wrecked spaceship to piggybacking on the hull of a craft as it leaps into warp.

Season 5 of Discovery began filming last June, with the expectation of a premiere in early 2023. This March, however, Paramount both announced that it would be the final season of the show and that its premiere would be pushed out to early 2024. Stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala are expected to return as the crew of the starship Discovery for adventures in the far future time (even for Star Trek) of the 3200s.

Also, according to this new clip, David Cronenberg (yes, the actual David Cronenberg) will reprise his recurring role as the Federation expert Doctor Kovich.

In This Stream

Every major announcement from SDCC 2023

View all 15 stories

Next Up In Star Trek

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Dragon Prince season 5 gets a surprise early release

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

The Barbie movie is a big cheat for Horse Girls

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Criterion Collection Blu-rays and box sets are half off for one more week

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Revisiting Nolan’s previous Barbenheimers

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk
/ new

Watch the best San Diego Comic-Con 2023 trailers here

By Pete Volk
/ new

Invincible season 2 gets a surprise episode out now (plus an actual release date)

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon